Best moveset for Metagross in Pokémon Go

Metagross is one of the better Pokémon you can obtain in Pokémon Go. It has great attack power, defenses, and a better moveset that reflects its use in combat. But you can easily mess up Metagross’ moveset by picking the incorrect fast attack or choosing the weaker charged moves that make it obsolete when battling against specific Pokémon. It can be tricky to pick them out. This guide covers the best moveset to teach Metagross in Pokémon Go.

Best Metagross moveset

Metagross is a Psychic and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak to Dark, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type attacks, but it’s resistant to Dragon, Fairy, Flying, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type moves. With so many resistances, it’s clear why plenty of trainers use it in the Master League.

Related: The best moveset for Gyarados in Pokémon Go

Metagross’ stats also set it apart in being a powerful Pokémon in PvP and PvE. In PvP, Metagross has a maximum CP of 3,791, an attack of 214, a defense of 192, and stamina of 162. For PvE, it has an attack of 257, a defense of 228, and stamina of 190.

These are all of the moves Metagross can learn.

Fast moves

Bullet Punch (Steel-type) – 6 damage and 3.5 energy (3 damage per turn)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic-type) – 8 damage and 2 energy (2.66 damage per turn)

Charged moves

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Flash Cannon (Steel-type) – 110 damage and 70 energy

Meteor Mash (Steel-type) – 100 damage and 50 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance for the attack to lower the opponent’s defense rank by 1)

Metagross has two choices for its fast attack. Of the two, we highly recommend you go with Bullet Punch. It may not have the best overall damage compared to Zen Headbutt, but it provides nearly twice as much energy, which Metagross can use to fire off its more powerful charged moves. The damage difference between these two is made up by the amount of energy Bullet Punch generates.

For the charged moves, you want to consider the type of Pokémon Metagross is battling and how much energy its fast move will generate. Luckily, this Pokémon has an attack that generates energy at a quick pace, meaning it can use its charged attacks far more often. Of the choices, your first pick should be Meteor Mash, Metagross’ exclusive move it can only learn during specific times in Pokémon Go, or by you using an Elite Charged TM item. The second option is a toss-up between Psychic and Earthquake. Of the two, we recommend Earthquake, but some players have found it useful to have a Metagross that knows Psychic.

The best moveset to teach Metagross is the fast move Bullet Punch, and the charged moves Meteor Mash and Earthquake.