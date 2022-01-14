Walrein is one of several Pokémon you may consider using in Pokémon Go. It’s a decent choice for several engagements in PvE, such as taking on Team Rocket or taking to a raid. You may also consider using it in PvP engagements against other players. But you want to make sure you use the most powerful version. In this guide, we will cover the best moveset for Walrein in Pokémon Go.

Walrein is a Water and Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Fighting, Grass, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Ice and Water-type attacks. You primarily want to use it against Fire, Ground, Poison, and Rock-type Pokémon. You can use it against Electric-types, but it is highly likely to struggle.

These are all of the moves Walrein can learn.

Fast moves

Frost Breath (Ice-type) – 7 damage and 2.5 energy per turn (3.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Waterfall (Water-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Charged moves

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Icicle Spear (Ice-type – 60 damage and 35 energy

Water Pulse (Water-type) – 70 damage and 60 energy

When it comes to selecting a fast move, we will recommend waterfall. It’s a slightly slower move than frost breath but provides Walrein a hair more energy each time you use it. Plus, the overall increased damage per turn makes it a far better choice during a battle.

Next, we recommend you go with icicle spear and earthquake. Icicle spear is a superb attack for Walrein to use. You can acquire Walrein if you learn it from the January 2022 Community Day event, catching a Spheal and evolving it into a Walrein. After that, you’ll need to use an Elite Charged TM to learn this attack automatically. The second option, earthquake, is an overall excellent attack to have in your back pocket for Walrein.

The best moveset to teach Walrein is the fast move waterfall and the charged move icicle spear and earthquake.