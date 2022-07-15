Staraptor in Pokémon Go is one of the more common Pokémon you can encounter in the game. When you’re starting in the game, it’s a solid Pokémon to use, and powering it up is a good idea if you want to use it in some smaller raids. In addition, you want to ensure you can teach it the best moveset to use Staraptor in battles. In this guide, we’re going to cover the best moveset for Staraptor in Pokémon Go.

The best moveset for Staraptor

Staraptor is a Flying and Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Ghost, Grass, and Ground-type attacks. Given its maximum CP is 2,825, you primarily want to use it in the Ultra League, but it can also be useful in the Great League or any of the limited cups, such as the Flying Cup.

Related: Can you catch a shiny Starly in Pokémon Go?

Below are all of the moves Staraptor can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fast moves

Gust (Flying-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Quick Attack (Normal-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Wing Attack (Flying-type) – 5 damage and 3.5 energy per turn (2.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Brave Bird (Flying-type) – 130 damage and 55 energy (100% chance to decrease user’s defenses by three ranks)

Close Combat (Fighting-type) – 100 damage and 45 energy (100% chance to decrease user’s defense by two ranks)

Heat Wave (Fire-type) – 95 damage and 75 energy

Regarding picking Staraptor’s fast move, we recommend going with Gust. It’s a special Flying-type move Staraptor can only learn on its Community Day. However, if you have an Elite Fast TM available, Staraptor can learn this move. Despite being less energy than Quick Attack or Wing Attack, it’s the best choice because of how much damage it does.

Next, we have two charged move choices. You will always want to go with Brave Bird and Close Combat. These two moves do not require too much energy for you to use, meaning you can use them fairly quickly during combat. The problem is that these attacks will lower Staraptor’s defense stat, which is already pretty low. You will need to quickly use these attacks in combat and then have another Pokémon at the ready.