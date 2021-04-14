Best multiplayer Nintendo Switch games

While the Nintendo Switch’s most significant selling point is the versatility of playing console-quality games either on television or on the go, there is more to the hybrid console than that. The Switch is one of the more exciting consoles out there when it comes to multiplayer games. With joy-cons, you can play local multiplayer without having to dig out or pay for an additional controller. For the first time, Nintendo has a paid subscription model in Nintendo Switch Online. Does any of that matter, though, if the multiplayer games are no good? Luckily, the Switch has a pretty good library of games you can enjoy with others. Here are the best multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch.

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Image via Nintendo

One of the more underdog game releases from Nintendo in recent memory, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics is a title filled with various classic board games from- you guessed it- around the world. It’s a simplistic approach that turns into a quality title when playing with another person. Most of these games were initially made to be enjoyed with someone else, so while it may not be as epic an experience as some other video games, Clubhouse Games is an enjoyable way to spend your time with someone, especially if you have nothing else to do.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Image via Nintendo

Until Nintendo decides to make another entry in this top-rated series, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be regarded as potentially the best Mario Kart game ever. While it was originally released on Wii U, the Deluxe version fixes all issues that port had, especially in the Battle Mode, and includes features like Auto Acceleration and Steering that help draw a younger audience in even more. Mario Kart is also one of the best performing games you can come across on the Switch. While fans may be clamoring for something new, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is oozing value and fun.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order

Image via Nintendo

The Marvel Ultimate Alliance series had been absent for a decade at the time of The Black Order’s surprise announcement. What ended up coming out was a quality reminder of how enjoyable those original games in the series were. The concept is simple: assemble a team of four Marvel Superheroes and fight your way through the game’s many enemies using their unique powers and abilities. Choosing your hero to work alongside your friend’s choices is one of the most fun parts of the game.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Image via Nintendo

After a slight hiatus in the series, Luigi’s Mansion 3 was released and might just be the best animated game you can find on the Switch. While many might think of this game as a single-player game, it has two fun ways to enjoy the time with other players. The second player takes over Gooigi, a gelatinous version of the title’s reluctant hero in the campaign. Both work together to capture ghosts and save Mario, Princess Peach, and the Toads from King Boo. In the online mode called Scarescraper, you work with other players to advance floors and encounter more floors and challenging enemies to capture in your vacuum.

Rocket League

Image via Epic Games

Rocket League is one of the most successful indie titles ever. The game’s main attraction is playing soccer in rocket-powered cars and is a blast even for people not fans of the sport. You can ride on walls, fly through the air, and blow up the opposition if you turbo fast enough. Outside of the traditional matches, there are also game modes that let you play hockey, basketball, and some enjoyable arcade-style games. Rocket League is a ton of fun and feels perfectly at home on the Switch, and with cross-progression, you carry over all unlocks and stats between platforms.

Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out, Together!

Image via Nintendo

Snipperclips originally released on the launch day of the Nintendo Switch and is a fun puzzle game where two players control paper characters that can cut each other into shaped to complete each puzzle. Since that launch, the game has been expanded to have new worlds, activities, and more. The game is super simple to play and easy to get your head around, and only requires two joy-con to play. The only downside is there is no online mode, but local co-op fans will have tons of fun with this game.

Splatoon 2

Image via Nintendo

Splatoon 2 is a follow-up to the original that made its debut on Wii U and is easily Nintendo’s most successful newer franchise. Matches rely on teams covering more of the ground in their designated color than the opposition to win. Games are really quick (only three minutes long in casual matches), and there is a wide variety of paint weapons, clothing, and ultimates that will dictate how the game goes.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Image via Nintendo

Super Mario 3D World is arguably the most fun you will have in a cooperative Mario game. The game had no chance on the Wii U, but the second time around shines brightly with added online functionality and local multiplayer between separate Switch consoles. It essentially plays like a traditional 2D Mario game but in 3D environments. On the other half of this pairing, Bowser’s Fury is a mixture of 3D World and Super Mario Odyssey, where you collect Cat Shines and face off against Bowser, who has been transformed into a giant monstrosity. While there is no online multiplayer in Bowser’s Fury, someone can locally take over Bowser Jr’s role and help you search out Cat Shines.

Super Mario Party

Image via Nintendo

Super Mario Party is a much-needed return to traditional values for the series after Mario Party 9 and 10 switched things up and lost gamers. While it is not perfect (there are only five small-sized boards, and the online is atrocious), playing this locally with four players is a ton of fun for the whole family. Some mini-games also have interesting uses for the joy-cons motion controls. It’s not the best Mario Party ever, but it is a good step in the right direction.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Image via Nintendo

As its name implies, this is the ultimate iteration of Super Smash Bros. Every single character to ever appear in its illustrious past has returned alongside two DLC packs of characters celebrating video games even more than it is. The series has genuinely evolved beyond focusing on Nintendo franchises to celebrating gaming in general, with the same fluid fighting you have grown to love. Up to eight people can fight in a match with dozens of arenas available. Much love has been poured into the game and is up there with the best games you can play on Nintendo Switch.