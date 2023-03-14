WWE 2K23: John Cena 2K Showcase – How to complete all objectives
Can you beat John Cena?
A new year of WWE 2K means a new 2K Showcase. For WWE 2K23, the focus of the 2K Showcase is on legendary wrestler and cover star John Cena. WWE 2K23 players will have the chance to recreate some of Cena’s most iconic matches and beat him yet again. With that said, here’s a look at the matches that you will be participating in and the objectives for each.
ECW One Night Stand 2006 vs. Rob Van Dam
- Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage – A/X for Xbox, X/Square for PlayStation
- Perform a Hammer Throw on John Cena
- Use Two Heavy Combos – Any combo with A/X (Go to Pause Menu to see RVD’s combo moves)
- Use an Irish Whip
- Perform a Diving Moonsault while Cena is out of the ring
- Use a Corkscrew Leg Drop outside of the ring while Cena is leaning on either the North or South Barricade
- Hit John Cena with a steel chair in the ring
- Hit RVD’s Rolling Thunder Signature move – RT/R2 + X/Square with Signature stored & Cena grounded
- Hit a Front Heavy Grapple – B/Circle to grab + A/X
- Perform a Dive Attack – While on top rope, press X/Square or A/X
- Another Hammer Throw
- Hit Cena with a Light Combo – Combo that only involves X/Square
- Grab a table and set it to corner of ring while Cena is down – With table, move to corner in press A/X
- Hit another Front Heavy Grapple
Smackdown vs. Kurt Angle
- Perform Two Front Light Grapples – B/Circle (while in front of opponent) + LS (Direction) + X/Square
- Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage
- Go for Ankle Lock Finisher – While standing at feet of grounded Cena and Finisher stored, hit RT/R2 + A/X
- Perform a Heavy Combo – Hit a Combo that uses A/X (Check Angle’s combos in the Pause Menu)
- Hit a Light Attack – X/Square
- Hit the Angle Slam – With Signature stored, hit RT/R2 + X/Square
- Dodge/Reverse opponent’s attacks three times – Let Cena attack you to dodge or reverse
- Hit three German Suplexes on Cena in-ring – B/Circle to grab Cena, then LS (Left) + A/X
- Perform a Light Combo
Vengeance 2003 vs. The Undertaker
- Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage
- Use a Hammer Throw on Cena
- Grab Cena outside of the ring – Cena must be grounded
- Hit Apron Guillotine Drop – While on apron and Cena in ring, press B/Circle (get Cena close to you by ropes to perform move)
- Perform two Body Blow and Uppercut moves – While standing in front of Cena, move LS towards him + A
- Dodge/Block opponent’s attacks three times
- Hit Old School Signature Move – With Signature stored and standing in front, hit RT/R2 + X/Square
- Hit Chokeslam Signature Move – With Signature stored, hit RT/R2 + X/Square (HOLD)
- Dodge/Reverse opponent’s attacks three times
- Perform a submission – While standing front of opponent or at feet/side/head of grounded opponent, hit RT/R2 + B/Circle
- Break Grapple/Combo attempt – Must press X/Square, A/X, or B/Circle, depending on what you think Cena will do
- Hit Front Heavy Corner Attack – With Cena dazed in corner, hit A/X
- Do Two Flip Clotheslines – Hold LT/L2 + LS to run at a standing Cena, then A/X
- Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage
- Hit Front Light Corner Attack – With Cena dazed in corner, hit X/Square
WrestleMania 34 vs. The Undertaker
- Hit five Front Light Attacks on Cena in corner – Hit X/Square while Cena is dazed in corner
- Hit Flip Clothesline on Cena
- Hit Old School on Cena – For this one, press B/Circle to grab, followed by Left Stick (Up) + A/X
- Perform a Snake Eyes/Big Boot Combo – With Cena dazed in order, press B/Circle to do front grab. Then, pull the Left Stick away from opponent + A/X
- Hit Cena with Running DDT – LT/L2 (HOLD) + Left Stick (towards Cena) to run, then B/Circle
- Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage
- Hit Chokeslam Signature Move
- Hit Tombstone Piledriver – With Finished stored, LT/2 + A/X
- Pin Cena
Night of Champions 2008 vs. Triple H
- Hit a Rebound Attack on Cena – After sending opponent to ropes with Irish Whip, hit X/Square, A/X, or B/Circle (don’t run)
- Hit a Hammer Throw
- Perform a Vertical Suplex on Cena at ringside – While standing in front of Cena, B/Circle to grab him. Then, LS (Up) + A/X
- Perform an Irish Whip on Cena in ring
- Dodge/Reverse/Break three of Cena’s attacks (hint: dodges can be done, regardless if an opponent is attacking you or not)
- Do an Opponent Taunt (Left Pad (Left)) in ring in Cena’s direction
- Attempt a Pedigree – With Finisher stored, hit RT/R2 + A/X
- Dodge/Block three more of Cena’s attacks
- Reverse/Break one of his moves
- Do another Pedigree
- Perform a Light Attack on Cena – X/Square
- Hit a Carry Attack – When standing in front of Cena, hit B/Circle to grab him. Then, carry him and press A/X (should look like a power bomb)
- Perform a Spinebuster – With Signature stored, RT/R2 + X/Square
- Hit another Pedigree
- Perform a fourth Pedigree
- Pin Cena
SummerSlam 2016 vs. AJ Styles
- Hit a dropkick on Cena on the rebound of a Irish Whip – Hit X/Square
- Dodge/Block three of Cena’s attacks
- Hit a Slingshot DDT on Cena – While standing on apron with Cena in ring, hit B/Circle
- Perform a Submission on Cena while he’s grounded
- Hit a Front Heavy Attack on Cena
- Do a Front Heavy Grapple – B/Circle to grab, followed by A/X
- Hit Styles’ 450 Splash – With Signature stored, Styles on apron, and Cena grounded in ring, hit RT/R2 + X/Square
- Attempt a Wheelbarrow Facebuster – Stand behind opponent in-ring. Hit B/Circle to grab, followed by LS (Left) + A/X
- Perform a Grab Combo
- Do a Light Corner Attack – Get Cena in corner, then X/Square
- Attack opponent’s legs – B/Circle by opponent’s grounded legs, then X/Square
- Perform Springboard Moonsault DDT – While standing next to ropes while in-ring, hit LB/L1 + X/Square
- Another Front Heavy Grapple Attack
- Do the Phenomenal Forearm – With Finisher stored, hit RT/R2 + A/X (must be on apron)
- Pin Cena
SummerSlam 2006 vs. Edge
- Do a Front Light Grapple Attack – B/Circle, followed by LS (Direction) + X/Square
- Perform a Grounded Heavy Attack – While standing next to a grounded opponent, hit A/X
- Hit a Crowd Taunt – Left Pad (Left)
- Perform a Running Single Leg Dropkick – While in ring, LT/L2 (HOLD) + Left Stick to run towards Cena. Then, press A/X.
- Hit a Diving Attack – While on top turnbuckle, hit either X/Square or A/X (Cena must be standing – can hit Left Pad (Up) to taunt him up)
- Do a Grounded Light Grapple Attack – While standing next to grounded opponent in-ring, press B/Circle and then X/Square
- Hit two Front Running Attacks – LT/L2 + either X/Square or A/X
- Perform Edgecution – With Signature stored, hit RT/R2 + X/Square
- Hit Cena with three Combos
- Run to the Corner to Climb to the Top Rope – With Cena in ring. LT/L2 (HOLD) + LS towards the corner
- Hit an Opponent Taunt (Left Pad (Right) while both Cena and Edge on ring
- Reverse/Break opponent’s attack
- Hit another Edgecution
- Perform a Spear in corner – With Finisher stored, RT/R2 + A/X
New Year’s Revolution 2006 vs Edge
- Hit Cena with two Heavy Combos
- Perform a Spear on Cena in ring
- Hit another Spear on Cena
- Attempt a pin (hint: if Cena kicks out, keep trying to pin him until match is over)
SummerSlam 2021 vs. Roman Reigns
- Perform a Headlock Punch – Stand behind Cena and press B/Circle. Then, LS (Down) + X/Square (hint: use RS to turn opponent around)
- Hit a Front Shoulder Tackle Heavy Grapple Attack – With Cena in order, press B/Circle to do a front grab. Then, LS (toward opponent) + A/X
- Perform two Snap Suplexes – While standing in front of Cena, press B/Circle to grab Cena. Then, LS (Down) + X/Square
- Use an Irish Whip on Cena
- Dodge/Block/Reverse two attacks from Cena
- Hit a DDT on Cena – B/Circle to grab Cena. Then, LS (Left) + X/Square
- Perform a Heavy Combo
- Use the Cravate Sleeper – While standing in front of Cena, hit RT/R2 + B/Circle
- Go for a Front Running Attack – Run with LT/L2 + LS, then X//Square or A/X
- Go for the Superman Punch – With Signature stored and opponent grounded, RT/R2 + X/Square (hint: attempt it in corner)
- Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage
- Deliver another Front Running Attack
- Block/Reverse two attacks from Cena
- Perform a Spear in corner – With Finisher stored, RT/R2 + A/X
- Hit another Spear on Cena
- Attempt a pin
WrestleMania 28 vs. The Rock
- Perform a Headlock Punch – Stand behind Cena and press B/Circle. Then, A/X
- Dodge/Block/Reverse two attacks from Cena
- Hit a Rebound Attack on Cena
- Use an Irish Whip
- Hit Cena with a Rock Bottom on table – With finisher and Cena leaning on table, use RT/R2 + A/X to hit Cena (hints: to get Cena on table, one can A) Irish Whip Cena on it or B) Grab Cena with B/Circle and then LB/L1 (HOLD) + LS (towards table). Also, take cover off table.)
- Use an Arm Wrench DDT on Cena – While standing in front of Cena, press B/Circle to grab him. Then, LS (Up) + A/X
- Do a Jumping Clothesline – While in ring, run (LT/L2 + LS towards Cena) + A/X
- Attempt a Light Combo
- Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage
- Attempt a Sharpshooter – With Cena grounded and Signature stored, RT/R2 + X/Square
- Irish Whip Cena into the steel stairs – Get Cena out of ring
- Hit a Rock Bottom in-ring
- Reverse/Break an attack
- Do an Opponent Taunt (Left Pad (Right))
- Hit a Diving Attack – Do this while Cena is standing up
SummerSlam 2014 vs. Brock Lesnar
- Hit a Heavy Combo on Cena (ex. X + X + A, Square + Square + X)
- Attempt a Front Corner Attack
- Suplex Cena eight times – Here are the controls for Lesnar’s suplexes:
- Front Grapple – B/Circle, LS (Left) + A/X
- Rear Light Grapple – B/Circle, LS (Down) + X/Square
- Rear Heavy Grapple – B/Circle, LS (Up) + A/X
- Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage
- Attempt a submission in ring
- Do a Rear Heavy Grapple – Stand behind Cena and press B/Circle. Then, LS (Direction) + A/X
- Suplex Cena seven more times
- Opponent Taunt Cena two times
- Use two more Heavy Combo on Cena
- Hit Cena with a Leg Stomp Limb Attack – With Cena on ground, move towards his legs. Then, B/Circle + X/Square
- Go for a F-5 – With Finisher, RT/R2 + A/X (hint: Do not hold A/X. This will create a Kimura Lock)
- Pin Cena
We will keep this guide update to reflect future updates, as we progress into the mode.