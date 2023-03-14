WWE 2K23: John Cena 2K Showcase – How to complete all objectives

A new year of WWE 2K means a new 2K Showcase. For WWE 2K23, the focus of the 2K Showcase is on legendary wrestler and cover star John Cena. WWE 2K23 players will have the chance to recreate some of Cena’s most iconic matches and beat him yet again. With that said, here’s a look at the matches that you will be participating in and the objectives for each.

ECW One Night Stand 2006 vs. Rob Van Dam

Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage – A/X for Xbox, X/Square for PlayStation

– A/X for Xbox, X/Square for PlayStation Perform a Hammer Throw on John Cena

Use Two Heavy Combos – Any combo with A/X (Go to Pause Menu to see RVD’s combo moves)

– Any combo with A/X (Go to Pause Menu to see RVD’s combo moves) Use an Irish Whip

Perform a Diving Moonsault while Cena is out of the ring

Use a Corkscrew Leg Drop outside of the ring while Cena is leaning on either the North or South Barricade

Hit John Cena with a steel chair in the ring

Hit RVD’s Rolling Thunder Signature move – RT/R2 + X/Square with Signature stored & Cena grounded

– RT/R2 + X/Square with Signature stored & Cena grounded Hit a Front Heavy Grapple – B/Circle to grab + A/X

– B/Circle to grab + A/X Perform a Dive Attack – While on top rope, press X/Square or A/X

– While on top rope, press X/Square or A/X Another Hammer Throw

Hit Cena with a Light Combo – Combo that only involves X/Square

– Combo that only involves X/Square Grab a table and set it to corner of ring while Cena is down – With table, move to corner in press A/X

– With table, move to corner in press A/X Hit another Front Heavy Grapple

Smackdown vs. Kurt Angle

Perform Two Front Light Grapples – B/Circle (while in front of opponent) + LS (Direction) + X/Square

– B/Circle (while in front of opponent) + LS (Direction) + X/Square Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage

Go for Ankle Lock Finisher – While standing at feet of grounded Cena and Finisher stored, hit RT/R2 + A/X

– While standing at feet of grounded Cena and Finisher stored, hit RT/R2 + A/X Perform a Heavy Combo – Hit a Combo that uses A/X (Check Angle’s combos in the Pause Menu)

– Hit a Combo that uses A/X (Check Angle’s combos in the Pause Menu) Hit a Light Attack – X/Square

– X/Square Hit the Angle Slam – With Signature stored, hit RT/R2 + X/Square

– With Signature stored, hit RT/R2 + X/Square Dodge/Reverse opponent’s attacks three times – Let Cena attack you to dodge or reverse

– Let Cena attack you to dodge or reverse Hit three German Suplexes on Cena in-ring – B/Circle to grab Cena, then LS (Left) + A/X

– B/Circle to grab Cena, then LS (Left) + A/X Perform a Light Combo

Vengeance 2003 vs. The Undertaker

Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage

Use a Hammer Throw on Cena

Grab Cena outside of the ring – Cena must be grounded

– Cena must be grounded Hit Apron Guillotine Drop – While on apron and Cena in ring, press B/Circle (get Cena close to you by ropes to perform move)

– While on apron and Cena in ring, press B/Circle (get Cena close to you by ropes to perform move) Perform two Body Blow and Uppercut moves – While standing in front of Cena, move LS towards him + A

– While standing in front of Cena, move LS towards him + A Dodge/Block opponent’s attacks three times

Hit Old School Signature Move – With Signature stored and standing in front, hit RT/R2 + X/Square

– With Signature stored and standing in front, hit RT/R2 + X/Square Hit Chokeslam Signature Move – With Signature stored, hit RT/R2 + X/Square (HOLD)

– With Signature stored, hit RT/R2 + X/Square (HOLD) Dodge/Reverse opponent’s attacks three times

Perform a submission – While standing front of opponent or at feet/side/head of grounded opponent, hit RT/R2 + B/Circle

– While standing front of opponent or at feet/side/head of grounded opponent, hit RT/R2 + B/Circle Break Grapple/Combo attempt – Must press X/Square, A/X, or B/Circle, depending on what you think Cena will do

– Must press X/Square, A/X, or B/Circle, depending on what you think Cena will do Hit Front Heavy Corner Attack – With Cena dazed in corner, hit A/X

– With Cena dazed in corner, hit A/X Do Two Flip Clotheslines – Hold LT/L2 + LS to run at a standing Cena, then A/X

– Hold LT/L2 + LS to run at a standing Cena, then A/X Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage

Hit Front Light Corner Attack – With Cena dazed in corner, hit X/Square

WrestleMania 34 vs. The Undertaker

Hit five Front Light Attacks on Cena in corner – Hit X/Square while Cena is dazed in corner

– Hit X/Square while Cena is dazed in corner Hit Flip Clothesline on Cena

Hit Old School on Cena – For this one, press B/Circle to grab, followed by Left Stick (Up) + A/X

– For this one, press B/Circle to grab, followed by Left Stick (Up) + A/X Perform a Snake Eyes/Big Boot Combo – With Cena dazed in order, press B/Circle to do front grab. Then, pull the Left Stick away from opponent + A/X

– With Cena dazed in order, press B/Circle to do front grab. Then, pull the Left Stick away from opponent + A/X Hit Cena with Running DDT – LT/L2 (HOLD) + Left Stick (towards Cena) to run, then B/Circle

– LT/L2 (HOLD) + Left Stick (towards Cena) to run, then B/Circle Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage

Hit Chokeslam Signature Move

Hit Tombstone Piledriver – With Finished stored, LT/2 + A/X

– With Finished stored, LT/2 + A/X Pin Cena

Night of Champions 2008 vs. Triple H

Hit a Rebound Attack on Cena – After sending opponent to ropes with Irish Whip, hit X/Square, A/X, or B/Circle (don’t run)

– After sending opponent to ropes with Irish Whip, hit X/Square, A/X, or B/Circle (don’t run) Hit a Hammer Throw

Perform a Vertical Suplex on Cena at ringside – While standing in front of Cena, B/Circle to grab him. Then, LS (Up) + A/X

– While standing in front of Cena, B/Circle to grab him. Then, LS (Up) + A/X Perform an Irish Whip on Cena in ring

Dodge/Reverse/Break three of Cena’s attacks (hint: dodges can be done, regardless if an opponent is attacking you or not)

(hint: dodges can be done, regardless if an opponent is attacking you or not) Do an Opponent Taunt (Left Pad (Left)) in ring in Cena’s direction

Attempt a Pedigree – With Finisher stored, hit RT/R2 + A/X

– With Finisher stored, hit RT/R2 + A/X Dodge/Block three more of Cena’s attacks

Reverse/Break one of his moves

Do another Pedigree

Perform a Light Attack on Cena – X/Square

– X/Square Hit a Carry Attack – When standing in front of Cena, hit B/Circle to grab him. Then, carry him and press A/X (should look like a power bomb)

– When standing in front of Cena, hit B/Circle to grab him. Then, carry him and press A/X (should look like a power bomb) Perform a Spinebuster – With Signature stored, RT/R2 + X/Square

– With Signature stored, RT/R2 + X/Square Hit another Pedigree

Perform a fourth Pedigree

Pin Cena

SummerSlam 2016 vs. AJ Styles

Hit a dropkick on Cena on the rebound of a Irish Whip – Hit X/Square

– Hit X/Square Dodge/Block three of Cena’s attacks

Hit a Slingshot DDT on Cena – While standing on apron with Cena in ring, hit B/Circle

– While standing on apron with Cena in ring, hit B/Circle Perform a Submission on Cena while he’s grounded

Hit a Front Heavy Attack on Cena

Do a Front Heavy Grapple – B/Circle to grab, followed by A/X

– B/Circle to grab, followed by A/X Hit Styles’ 450 Splash – With Signature stored, Styles on apron, and Cena grounded in ring, hit RT/R2 + X/Square

– With Signature stored, Styles on apron, and Cena grounded in ring, hit RT/R2 + X/Square Attempt a Wheelbarrow Facebuster – Stand behind opponent in-ring. Hit B/Circle to grab, followed by LS (Left) + A/X

– Stand behind opponent in-ring. Hit B/Circle to grab, followed by LS (Left) + A/X Perform a Grab Combo

Do a Light Corner Attack – Get Cena in corner, then X/Square

– Get Cena in corner, then X/Square Attack opponent’s legs – B/Circle by opponent’s grounded legs, then X/Square

– B/Circle by opponent’s grounded legs, then X/Square Perform Springboard Moonsault DDT – While standing next to ropes while in-ring, hit LB/L1 + X/Square

– While standing to ropes while in-ring, hit LB/L1 + X/Square Another Front Heavy Grapple Attack

Do the Phenomenal Forearm – With Finisher stored, hit RT/R2 + A/X (must be on apron)

– With Finisher stored, hit RT/R2 + A/X (must be on apron) Pin Cena

SummerSlam 2006 vs. Edge

Do a Front Light Grapple Attack – B/Circle, followed by LS (Direction) + X/Square

– B/Circle, followed by LS (Direction) + X/Square Perform a Grounded Heavy Attack – While standing next to a grounded opponent, hit A/X

– While standing next to a grounded opponent, hit A/X Hit a Crowd Taunt – Left Pad (Left)

– Left Pad (Left) Perform a Running Single Leg Dropkick – While in ring, LT/L2 (HOLD) + Left Stick to run towards Cena. Then, press A/X.

– While in ring, LT/L2 (HOLD) + Left Stick to run towards Cena. Then, press A/X. Hit a Diving Attack – While on top turnbuckle, hit either X/Square or A/X (Cena must be standing – can hit Left Pad (Up) to taunt him up)

– While on top turnbuckle, hit either X/Square or A/X (Cena must be standing – can hit Left Pad (Up) to taunt him up) Do a Grounded Light Grapple Attack – While standing next to grounded opponent in-ring, press B/Circle and then X/Square

– While standing next to grounded opponent in-ring, press B/Circle and then X/Square Hit two Front Running Attacks – LT/L2 + either X/Square or A/X

– LT/L2 + either X/Square or A/X Perform Edgecution – With Signature stored, hit RT/R2 + X/Square

– With Signature stored, hit RT/R2 + X/Square Hit Cena with three Combos

Run to the Corner to Climb to the Top Rope – With Cena in ring. LT/L2 (HOLD) + LS towards the corner

– With Cena in ring. LT/L2 (HOLD) + LS towards the corner Hit an Opponent Taunt (Left Pad (Right) while both Cena and Edge on ring

Reverse/Break opponent’s attack

Hit another Edgecution

Perform a Spear in corner – With Finisher stored, RT/R2 + A/X

New Year’s Revolution 2006 vs Edge

Hit Cena with two Heavy Combos

Perform a Spear on Cena in ring

Hit another Spear on Cena

Attempt a pin (hint: if Cena kicks out, keep trying to pin him until match is over)

SummerSlam 2021 vs. Roman Reigns

Perform a Headlock Punch – Stand behind Cena and press B/Circle. Then, LS (Down) + X/Square (hint: use RS to turn opponent around)

– Stand behind Cena and press B/Circle. Then, LS (Down) + X/Square (hint: use RS to turn opponent around) Hit a Front Shoulder Tackle Heavy Grapple Attack – With Cena in order, press B/Circle to do a front grab. Then, LS (toward opponent) + A/X

– With Cena in order, press B/Circle to do a front grab. Then, LS (toward opponent) + A/X Perform two Snap Suplexes – While standing in front of Cena, press B/Circle to grab Cena. Then, LS (Down) + X/Square

– While standing in front of Cena, press B/Circle to grab Cena. Then, LS (Down) + X/Square Use an Irish Whip on Cena

Dodge/Block/Reverse two attacks from Cena

Hit a DDT on Cena – B/Circle to grab Cena. Then, LS (Left) + X/Square

– B/Circle to grab Cena. Then, LS (Left) + X/Square Perform a Heavy Combo

Use the Cravate Sleeper – While standing in front of Cena, hit RT/R2 + B/Circle

– While standing in front of Cena, hit RT/R2 + B/Circle Go for a Front Running Attack – Run with LT/L2 + LS, then X//Square or A/X

– Run with LT/L2 + LS, then X//Square or A/X Go for the Superman Punch – With Signature stored and opponent grounded, RT/R2 + X/Square (hint: attempt it in corner)

– With Signature stored and opponent grounded, RT/R2 + X/Square (hint: attempt it in corner) Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage

Deliver another Front Running Attack

Block/Reverse two attacks from Cena

Perform a Spear in corner – With Finisher stored, RT/R2 + A/X

– With Finisher stored, RT/R2 + A/X Hit another Spear on Cena

Attempt a pin

WrestleMania 28 vs. The Rock

Perform a Headlock Punch – Stand behind Cena and press B/Circle. Then, A/X

– Stand behind Cena and press B/Circle. Then, A/X Dodge/Block/Reverse two attacks from Cena

Hit a Rebound Attack on Cena

Use an Irish Whip

Hit Cena with a Rock Bottom on table – With finisher and Cena leaning on table, use RT/R2 + A/X to hit Cena (hints: to get Cena on table, one can A) Irish Whip Cena on it or B) Grab Cena with B/Circle and then LB/L1 (HOLD) + LS (towards table). Also, take cover off table.)

– With finisher and Cena leaning on table, use RT/R2 + A/X to hit Cena (hints: to get Cena on table, one can A) Irish Whip Cena on it or B) Grab Cena with B/Circle and then LB/L1 (HOLD) + LS (towards table). Also, table.) Use an Arm Wrench DDT on Cena – While standing in front of Cena, press B/Circle to grab him. Then, LS (Up) + A/X

– While standing in front of Cena, press B/Circle to grab him. Then, LS (Up) + A/X Do a Jumping Clothesline – While in ring, run (LT/L2 + LS towards Cena) + A/X

– While in ring, run (LT/L2 + LS towards Cena) + A/X Attempt a Light Combo

Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage

Attempt a Sharpshooter – With Cena grounded and Signature stored, RT/R2 + X/Square

– With Cena grounded and Signature stored, RT/R2 + X/Square Irish Whip Cena into the steel stairs – Get Cena out of ring

– Get Cena out of ring Hit a Rock Bottom in-ring

Reverse/Break an attack

Do an Opponent Taunt (Left Pad (Right))

(Left Pad (Right)) Hit a Diving Attack – Do this while Cena is standing up

SummerSlam 2014 vs. Brock Lesnar

Hit a Heavy Combo on Cena (ex. X + X + A, Square + Square + X)

(ex. X + X + A, Square + Square + X) Attempt a Front Corner Attack

Suplex Cena eight times – Here are the controls for Lesnar’s suplexes: Front Grapple – B/Circle, LS (Left) + A/X Rear Light Grapple – B/Circle, LS (Down) + X/Square Rear Heavy Grapple – B/Circle, LS (Up) + A/X

– Here are the controls for Lesnar’s suplexes: Successfully attack, grapple, or dive at your opponent to cause big damage

Attempt a submission in ring

Do a Rear Heavy Grapple – Stand behind Cena and press B/Circle. Then, LS (Direction) + A/X

– Stand behind Cena and press B/Circle. Then, LS (Direction) + A/X Suplex Cena seven more times

Opponent Taunt Cena two times

Use two more Heavy Combo on Cena

Hit Cena with a Leg Stomp Limb Attack – With Cena on ground, move towards his legs. Then, B/Circle + X/Square

– With Cena on ground, move towards his legs. Then, B/Circle + X/Square Go for a F-5 – With Finisher, RT/R2 + A/X (hint: Do not hold A/X. This will create a Kimura Lock)

– With Finisher, RT/R2 + A/X (hint: Do not hold A/X. This will create a Kimura Lock) Pin Cena

We will keep this guide update to reflect future updates, as we progress into the mode.