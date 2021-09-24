Best MyPlayer Shooting Badges in NBA 2K22

Since we’re now fully into the release of NBA 2K22, we not only know which badges are in the game, but also have a general idea of which badges you will need to get to master this year’s meta. Shooting has always been a grind in MyCareer and The City/The Neighborhood. After all, you can’t win if you can’t get points.

So, which shooting badges are the best in NBA 2K22? We have our picks, so let’s go over them, starting with a badge that returns from 2K21.

Catch & Shoot

Description: Boosts the chance of hitting a three pointer immediately after a catch

Catch & Shoot is back for 2021, and it’s one that’s important for scoring guards, and even small and power forwards who have can hit threes. This badge boosts that chance of hitting a three immediately after receiving the basketball. This badge can be a game-changer in 3v3 online play, especially if you can find some open space. It can also be useful in offline play, as that boost can be helpful in situations in which your defender has switched off to double-team the ball handler, and that player, in turn, can pass to you in a wide open situation.

Difficult Shots

Description: Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble from mid-range

Shooters will need to combat a number of tricky situations, such as dealing with traffic from opposing defenders, and attempting to shoot off the dribble. Shooting can become a bit easier thanks to the Difficult Shots badge. This badge improves your MyPlayer’s ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble from mid-range. If you’re handy with the sticks, and you’re comfortable with shooting off the dribble, this badge should work for you.

Hot Zone Hunter

Description: Boosts the shot percentage for attempts taken in a player’s favorite spots

If you have mastered shooting from one particular part of the court, the Hot Zone Hunter badge can make you an even bigger threat on the court. This badge boosts the shot percentage and more importantly, your success rate on shots, for attempts taken in player’s hot zone. As long as you know where your MyPlayer’s hot zones are (which are indicated in red in the player card), Hot Zone Hunter can add to your arsenal.

Slippery Off-Ball

Description: Strengthens the player’s ability to get open off the ball

The Slippery Off-Ball badge has less to do with shooting, and more to do with putting yourself in the position to shoot. This badge makes your MyPlayer a bit more elusive on the court, as it strengthens the ability to get open off the ball. Off-Ball Pest can be a powerful defensive badge, so making sure that you have this badge active can act as a counter, and allow your player to get loose and get in position to make some shots.

Sniper

Description: Boosts the ability to hit shots when using Pro Stick aiming

If you are comfortable with using the Pro Stick to shoot, Sniper is an obvious choice. This badge’s description is pretty straight-forward: it offers a boost to hitting shots while using the Pro Stick to shoot. There’s nothing wrong with using buttons to shoot, but the Pro Stick does offer some added precision to shooting. Sniper adds a generic boost to shooting with the stick, so if you’re fine with the right analog or RS, why wouldn’t you use this badge in your build?

Volume Shooter

Description: Boosts shot percentages as shot attempts accrue throughout the game

Volume Shooter is built for the shoot-focused guards, and complements quite well with some of the badges that we’ve written about here. Volume Shooter boosts shot percentages as shot attempts accrue through the game. Sure, it will require a lot of shots to activate, something that might not be all that easy to accomplish in online play in The City. However, if you can find some trustworthy players that will feed you, this badge can add a little something extra to your build. And, this badge is perfect for accruing shots, and more importantly, points in MyCareer.