Every Pokemon generation has to have it: the weak, pitiful Bug type that players get early on in the game, whose sole purpose is to get you through the first few gyms before being tossed in your Box and left to rot. Unfortunately, Spidops is in that category — but if you still want to run it, here is the best Nature for Tarountula and Spidops in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Tarountula and Spidops?

Adamant or Jolly. This Pokemon is pure Bug type, which means it folds like paper to Fire, Flying, and Rock, some of the most common offensive types in the game. Spidops also lack any real bulk — 92 Defense and 86 Special Defense don’t do much to save their 60 base HP. A 79 base Attack and 86 base Speed means that this thing can’t retaliate or fend off things easily, either. It is, in all senses of the word, average.

Image via Game Freak

Spidops’ best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You have two choices — Insomnia and Stakeout. Stakeout doubles the power of moves against opposing Pokemon who swapped in prior to your attack, which is great because Spidops needs the damage boost. Insomnia prevents Sleep, which isn’t that useful.

Spidops’ move pool is stock-standard for Bug types: Sticky Web, X-Scissor, Poison Jab, and Leech Life alongside U-Turn, Spikes, Toxic Spikes, and Shadow Claw are your returning options. Newish choices include Silk Trap, which is a Protect that also lowers enemy Speed, and Skitter Smack, which deals decent damage and lowers the enemies’ Special Attack by one stage. A solid starting pool would be Silk Trap, Leech Life, Poison Jab, and Shadow Claw, but honestly, you’ll forget about this Pokemon by the time those choices become available.