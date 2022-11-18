If you’re rocking the Violet version, you’ll have access to an exclusive Fire Child evolution path for Charcadet — Ceruledge, the Fire Blades Pokemon. Unlike its counterpart, Armarouge, Ceruledge is a physical attacker that lacks a little bit of bulk but gains a bit more Speed. Here is the best Nature for Charcadet and Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Charcadet and Ceruledge?

A reminder: this is specifically for Violet version owners. Ceruledge is a Physical attacker with a very good stat spread — an unfortunate 75 HP is bolstered by a base 80 Defense and 100 Special Defense. Offensively, a whopping 125 Attack and a slightly-below-average 85 Speed give Ceruledge just the right circumstances to sweep opponents away. As such, Ceruledge is looking for Adamant or Jolly Natures, with Jolly slightly edging out, allowing Ceruledge to outspeed base 90 Speed Pokemon with ease.

Ceruledge’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Ceruledge comes with two options for an ability — Flash Fire and Weak Armor. Strictly speaking, both have their uses. Flash Fire can be used to gain a free 50% bonus to Ceruledge’s Fire attacks if you swap it in on an enemy Fire attack, while Weak Armor can sacrifice Defense to increase Ceruledge’s slightly-below-average Speed to more reliable levels (if it gets hit by a physical move, at least.) The choice is yours.

The Fire Blades Pokemon also enjoys a wide selection of useful physical moves to choose from. Bitter Blade, Psycho Cut, Swords Dance, Will O’ Wisp, Shadow Sneak, Solar Blade, Swords Dance, Dragon Claw, Close Combat, Poison Jab, X-Scissor, Shadow Claw, Iron Head, and Phantom Force allow you to build Ceruledge to fit your needs any which way. Our recommended set is Bitter Blade, Swords Dance, Phantom Force and Close Combat, to give you an offensive option against Dark types.