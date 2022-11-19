If you’re a Steel-type Pokemon fan, then you probably know all about Steel’s number one threat — Ground attacks. Sure, you can temporarily save your Steel-type with an Air Balloon, but it’s not perfect. Orthworm, a pure Steel-type, happens to have the answer, but it requires dealing with an unfortunately subpar stat pool. Here’s the best Nature for Orthworm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Orthworm?

Orthworm’s stats are, as mentioned, subpar. 70 HP, 85 Attack, 145 Defense and 55 Special Defense means that while this thing can take physical hits all day, one Flamethrower and its toast. Combined with a 65 Speed and you’ll find yourself going second in or out of Trick Room. As such, you want an Adamant Nature on Orthworm — it doesn’t need more Defense, and boosting its pitiful Special Defense won’t do much to save it.

Image via Game Freak

Orthworm’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Here’s where we talk about the anti-Ground solution. Orthworm has two abilities — Sand Veil, which makes it harder for opponents to hit Orthworm inside of Sandstorm, and Earth Eater which allows Orthworm to not only become immune to Ground damage but also absorb it and restore HP. Needless to say, Earth Eater is the correct choice.

Orthworm also has the honor of being one of two Pokemon with access to the move Shed Tail, which creates a Substitute and then swaps to the bench like U-Turn or Flip Turn. This pivoting power is completely unique and will allow for some extremely big setups. In addition, Orthworm can select moves from Earthquake, Iron Tail, Rock Slide, Body Press, Iron Defense, and Bulldoze to round out its other options.