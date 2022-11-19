It is difficult to open this article and talk about Revavroom, a strange new Pokemon with good stats, a useful ability, a unique type combination, and a somewhat varied move pool. Will it be competitively viable? Probably. Why is it difficult to talk about? It’s a car Pokemon, and an extremely silly looking one at that. If you want to field this unique addition to any team, you’ll need to know the best Nature for Varoom and Revavroom in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Varoom and Revavroom?

Revavroom’s stats are solid for its type combination. 80 HP, 119 Attack, 90 Defense, and 90 Speed means that this thing is bulky and fast enough to compete with a majority of the roster. The glaring weakness of a 67 base Special Defense, however, requires some attention. As such, you’re looking at a Jolly Nature for Revavroom — gotta go fast, after all. If you don’t mind going second (and Revavroom has the bulk to justify this decision) you can go Adamant instead.

Image via Game Freak

Revavroom’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Revavroom gets two options to pick from — Overcoat, which grants immunity to weather damage and powder moves, and Filter, which reduces super-effective hit damage down to normal damage. Since Revavroom is weak to Ground and Fire, two very common attacking types, Filter is the Ability of choice.

The move pool for Revavroom is varied enough to offer plenty of type coverage options — Poison Jab, Gunk Shot, Iron Head, Zen Headbutt and Spin Out (its unique move) round out your offensive options, while Iron Defense, Toxic Spikes, and Shift Gear offer some support options. Be aware that Spin Out will lower your Speed harshly, so be prepared to go second often (or have Shift Gear slotted.)