The Pokémon you encounter throughout your time in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be unique and different from one another, even if they are the same species. A distinct difference between these Pokémon is the type of natures they might have, boosting specific stats. Your starter Pokémon also have these stats and natures influencing them. When selecting Oshawott for your starting Pokémon, you want to consider the type of nature to use on it. In this guide, we cover the best nature for Oshawott in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The type of nature that best assists Oshawott depends on how you plan to utilize this Pokémon. There are two different camps when it comes to playing this Water-type, and it comes down to increasing Oshawott’s attack or special attack stats. The attack stat will boost all physical damage moves Oshawott uses, while the special attack stat boosts all special damage moves.

If you’re planning to increase Oshawott’s attack stats, we recommend you go with the Lonely nature, boosting Oshawott’s attack but lowering its defense. These are the other natures you can select that also boost Ohawott’s attack.

Adamant (increases attack, decreases special attack)

Brace (increase attack, decreases speed)

Hardy (increases attack, decreases attack)

Naughty (increases attack, decreases special defense)

If you’d rather use attacks that do special damage against an opponent with your Oshawott, you’ll want to go with the Mild nature. The Mild nature boosts Oshawott’s special attack, but lowers its defenses. These are the other natures you can select that also boost Oshawott’s special attack stat.

Bashful (increases special attack, decreases special attack)

Modest (increases special attack, decreases attack)

Quiet (increases special attack, decreases speed)

Rash (increase special attack, decrease special defense)

The type of nature you give Oshawott is up to you. You want to make sure you figure out what type of attacks you want to focus on for it, increasing its overall strength during a Pokémon battle.