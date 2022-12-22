Best Nature for Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Paldea region in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced fans of the franchise to new variants and evolutions of monsters that have been in the Pokédex. One such Pokémon is Clodsire, a Poison/Ground monster. Clodsire is the final evolution form to the Paldean version of Wooper, a monster originally from the Johto region. Wooper’s only known evolution prior to Gen IX, Quagsire, was a very popular choice among competitive Pokémon players. So, what nature is best for relative Clodsire and Paldea Wooper? Let’s take a look at our recommendations.

Best Nature for Paldean Wooper and Clodsire

Before we get into the best nature for Paldean Wooper and Clodsire, let’s take a look at the base stats for Clodsire.

HP: 130

130 Attack: 75

75 Defense: 60

60 Sp. Atk: 45

45 Sp. Def: 100

100 Speed: 20

Quagsire is well-known for its defensive prowess, and Clodsire should follow suit. Clodsire does have lower physical Defense than Quagsire, but better Sp. Def and HP attributes.

To take advantage of Clodsire’s strengths, avoid natures that lower Clodsire’s physical Attack. At 75, Clodsire is more of a physical than a Sp. Atk beast. And obviously, don’t choose ones that hit the Defense and Sp. Def stats.

Our recommendation is to choose Careful as a nature for Clodsire. Careful adds a natural boost to the Sp. Def stat. It’s a nature that plays into Clodsire’s strengths, but does lower Sp. Atk. But as mentioned earlier, Clodsire is a better physical Attacker. Thus, it’s best to lower a stat that won’t be as useful.

An alternative option is Sassy, which boosts Sp. Def at the cost of Speed. Traditionally, it’s not the wisest idea to choose a nature that lowers Speed. Sassy does, but you could get away with it in this case, considering Clodsire’s extremely poor Speed stat. If you want to make use of a Sp. Atk in Clodsire’s moveset, it’s something to consider.