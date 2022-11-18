Where to find Paldean Wooper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

A handful of Pokémon will receive some updates for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and Wooper is one of them. Wooper is going to have a Paldean version that you can find in the wild, and although it might have the same body shape as the regular Wooper, there are some significant changes, such as it being covered in mud and it doesn’t have the same typing. Here’s what you need to know about where to find and catch Paldean Wooper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to catch Paldean Wooper in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The Paldean Wooper will prefer to appear in muddy areas. Although it is a Poison and Ground-type, Paldean Wooper will also like living in ponds and other wetlands. You can find many of these locations on the south side of Paldea, close to the starting area. We were able to find it before arriving in Los Platos.

Related: Where to find and catch Fidough in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Screenshot by Gamepur

Paldean Wooper also has a chance to appear in several southern locations, such as South Province Area One, South Province Area Four, Poco Path, and the center of South Province Area Three. You’ll want to thoroughly comb through these locations to see if you can find a Paldean Wooper and add it to your collection.

With Palden Wooper being a Poison and Ground-type Pokémon, it will be weak against Water, Ice, Ground, and Psychic-type attacks. Still, it will be resistant against Fighting, Poison, Bug, Rock, and Fairy-type moves and won’t take damage from Electric-type attacks. As a result, it could become a strong Pokémon your team, especially if you’re looking to counter any Fairy or Fighting-type Pokémon you encounter on your journey.