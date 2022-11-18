Best Nature for Wiglett and Wugtrio in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet give players a great selection of Pokémon to choose from, with many familiar faces returning and a whole host of new ones making their first appearance. Two of these new additions are Wiglett and Wugtrio, which may sound oddly familiar to you. If you haven’t already made the connection, these two Pokémon seem to have names that play off of the previously introduced pair of Diglett and Dugtrio. These may not appear at a first glance like they would be great choices for competitive play, and you would be right.

Nonetheless, if you choose to stick it out with Wiglett and Wugtrio, you may want to make sure that they are the most effective that they can be in combat. For this, players will want to keep on the lookout for ones with a Nature that complements their base stats. Here are some of the best Natures to pair with Wiglett and Wugtrio.

What is the best nature for Wiglett and Wugtrio?

Wiglett and Wugtrio have a pretty high adeptness for Speed, with a close second being their Attack stat. Players wanting to get the best use out of these Pokémon would double down on their Speed by choosing Natures that also increase that stat. Keeping this in mind, players would be wise to choose either the Hasty or Jolly Natures.

Hasty (increases Speed, decreases Defense)

(increases Speed, decreases Defense) Jolly (increases Speed, decreases Special Attack)

How to find a Pokémon’s Nature in Scarlet and Violet

If you are having a hard time finding your Pokémon’s Nature, you are in luck. There are just a few steps you will need to take to find this information. Here’s what you need to do to find the Natures on the Memories Tab within the Pokémon Status Summary page.