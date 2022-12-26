Trainers venturing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will come across various Pokémon that they will be able to catch and train. Although most trainers will likely focus on levelling up and teaching the right moves, additional factors also affect the overall potential of a Pokémon. Getting the right Nature on a Pokémon is one of those factors that can take it to the next level and make battles easy. This becomes even more prevalent in Legendaries since you generally get only one copy of each. Wo-Chien, a member of the Treasures of Ruin, is a Legendary that most trainers will catch. If you are one of the trainers looking for the best Nature for Wo-Chien in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, refer to the guide below.

Related: Best Nature for Chien-Pao in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Which Nature to choose for Wo-Chien in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Like all the members of Treasures of Ruin, Wo-Chien has a total stat of 570. It’s not a Pokémon that excels at dealing damage but rather boasts high Sp. Def. Its Speed is nothing remarkable, and in most cases, Wo-Chien will be used as a tank for absorbing damage or setting up moves. Considering it has a high Sp. Def, boosting it even further is generally recommended. Hence, Calm and Sassy are the best Natures for Wo-Chien. Calm Nature increases Sp. Def and reduces Attack, whereas Sassy Nature increases Sp. Def and reduces Speed.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you can alter the Nature of a Pokémon by giving it the appropriate Nature Mint. You can buy Nature Mints from the Chansey Supply store in Montenevera for $20,000 each.