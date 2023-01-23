The 10 best Overwatch hero cosplays

While the Overwatch community can usually be lumped in with one of the more toxic gatherings of people out there, there are some bright spots. Since the beginning, people have loved the heroes that appear in Overwatch, and there have been some truly amazing cosplays of people representing their main. Here are our personal favorite cosplays of Overwatch heroes that we have seen.

Best Overwatch 2 character cosplays

Aerlyn Grey – Winston

Image via Aerlyn

As you will see on this list, we are impressed by some large cosplays, and this Winston cosplay ranks right up there. This monkey suit brings our favorite scientist to life with a light weapon to convey his electricity attack.

Alt F4 Cosplay – Brigitte

Image via Alt F4

With the Goats meta, Brigitte completely took over Overwatch for a while, but nowadays, it is a little easier to love her for her characters and skins. One example is this great representation of the Shieldmaiden skin. The bear head on the shoulder and the shield itself just look absolutely amazing.

Henchmen Studios – Ashe

Image via Henchmen Studios

Ashe is an intimidating presence to be around, so seeing her brought to life like this is great. Those red eyes and tattoo details truly bring the character out of the game. This is a great representation of the Deadlock leader brought to life.

Irine Meier – D.Va

Image via Irine Meier

There is no shortage of Tiktokers who can easily buy or make D.Va’s bodysuit and look good in it. That being said, if you go through the extra effort of building her mech that you actually have to climb up into, that is more than impressive. Obviously, it doesn’t actually walk, but the guns spin up, and there are different points on it that light up.

James Whittall – Junkrat

Image via James Whittall

This dedication to Overwatch’s most bomb-obsessed maniac is everything we want it to be. The grenade launcher and detonator look perfect, while his body is covered in the explosion residue you would expect Junkrat to wear at all times. We also love the creativity of hiding his actual foot within the peg leg and mine.

Jannet Incosplay – Widowmaker

Image via Jannet Incosplay

Widowmaker is a stone-cold killer, and after seeing this cosplay, we’re not too sure we are safe. The suit and visor look ripped right from the game, and her gun, seen in other photos, is pretty spot-on too. Probably a good time to get some cover.

M Blackburn – Tracer

Image via M Blackburn

We have to figure that getting the hair right on Tracer has to be one of the more challenging aspects of cosplaying as her. Well, every bit of her original game look was nailed here. The chronal accelerator, the dual pistols, and all the rest of her gear look like they absolutely could exist in a futuristic world.

Nadyasonika – Kiriko

Image via Nadyasonika

Kiriko is probably our favorite hero to be introduced with the release of Overwatch 2. This cosplay nails her outfit and look perfectly. The green hair, fox visor, and kicks fit great. She looks like she could definitely take on the Hashimoto.

The Egg Sisters – Reinhardt

Image via The Egg Sisters

Reinhardt is a larger-than-life character, so fitting a 5 ft, 4in woman into this 7 ft armor is no small deal. This particular take is on his Blackhardt skin, which already looks awesome, but seeing it in the real world is even cooler.

TinaKinz – Mercy

Image via TinaKinz

We are absolute suckers for Overwatch lore. When the Uprising event first came out and showed us Tracer’s first mission as a field agent in Overwatch, we were immediately in love. This look at Mercy from that day is a great look at her Combat Medic skin. Her healing staff is spot-on and those wings look ready to go into action.