What is the current meta in Overwatch 2? Best team composition

With the way that Overwatch 2 receives regular updates, the meta will continually shift. One hero can begin a season as the definitive top pick in a certain role, only for another to get a small update in a hotfix or patch that lets them take over. Even things as simple as giving people enough time to learn how to use that hero can propel them into the meta spotlight. When heroes are at their best, you want to build around them with other characters who can succeed and successfully coexist with them. Here are the best meta team compositions you can have in Overwatch 2 right now.

The best meta team composition in Overwatch 2

As of Season 2, the current best picks for a standard team in Overwatch 2 are Roadhog/Orisa, Sojourn, Junkrat, Mercy, and Kiriko.

For Roadhog or Orisa in the Tank slot, both of these two are uncontested in survivability at the moment. While you can only have one Tank, you really can’t go wrong with either choice. Roadhog’s Take a Breather can get him out of a lot of iffy situations even without a Support helping him, and his Hook one-shot combo can be lethal against most characters. Orisa’s abilities come down to utilizing them at the proper time. Both Fortify and Javelin Spin can easily erase the usefulness of several abilities and Ultimates just by positioning her in the right spot. Also, Javelin Throw is a long-range stun that is ridiculous for stopping enemy advancement and abilities.

In the Damage slot, Junkrat and Sojourn are both the strongest picks. Junkrat’s damage potential is off the charts right now. Keeping one of his mines in stock for an escape ability is key to ensuring he can keep fighting, and trapping someone is as good as it’s ever been. Sojourn has gotten a few nerfs, but she is still an insanely strong pick with her easy-to-charge railgun, even if it doesn’t one-shot everyone now. Package a Mercy with her and there was essentially no nerf.

For Supports, Mercy and Kiriko are easily the best picks at the moment. Mercy can team up with Sojourn and Junkrat to give them easy one-hit kill potential, or she can pocket the Orisa or Roadhog to make them even scarier. Her movement has always been some of the best since the whole point of her is to bounce from teammate to teammate. Master her gliding and flying and you can go a long time without being sent back to spawn. Kiriko, like Sojourn, has received a few nerfs, but her ability to escape fights through walls by teleporting to teammates and Suzu Protection are still insanely good. Kitsune Rush also remains one of the best Ultimates in the game and likely will be for the foreseeable future.