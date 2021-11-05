Best Perks for Call of Duty: Vanguard multiplayer

There are multiple perks for you to from in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer mode. You’ll have three categories of perks to pick from, each with a different passive bonus that will enhance your combat against other players. These are some of the best perks you can choose in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Best Perks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Engineer

The Engineer perk marks all enemy equipment, field upgrades, and killstreaks through walls, making them easier to see. You’ll also be able to hack enemy equipment and field upgrades. Given how often these appear in multiplayer, you’ll want to consider this perk if you’re planning to support your teammates.

Ghost

With Ghost, you’ll be able to avoid enemy Spy Planes, intel, and field mics. It also drops the effectiveness of local informants. If you plan to flank the enemy and surprise them on a map, you’ll want to make sure you have Ghost added to your loadout.

Lightweight

Lightweight increases your overall movement speed. You can never go wrong with this one, especially when speed is the name of the game online. The faster you move, the harder it is for an enemy to pin you down, giving you an advantage.

Ninja

You’ll move more silently with the Ninja perk, and you’ll take reduced damage from falling. Also, if another player has the Tracker perk, they will have a hard time finding you. Finally, it’s an excellent way to flank the enemy, similar to Ghost, but you’ll be more focused on avoiding foes on the ground rather than their killstreak equipment.

Overkill

The Overkill perk allows you to carry two primary items. If you don’t feel like your preferred weapon can benefit from a sidearm, taking another assault rifle or SMG is always a good idea. You’ll have plenty of options to pick from, especially as you level up multiple weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard online.

Radar

Whenever an enemy fires a shot with an unsilenced weapon, you’ll see them pop up on your minimap with Radar. If you’re playing on a more hectic map where silencers are not the preferred attachment, having this on your character is always a good idea to pick out the enemy before they get the drop on you.

Scavenger

Scavenger allows you to replenish ammunition for dead players after defeating them. For weapons that you use that don’t start with the most ammo, you’ll want to make sure you can run through the battlefield and find enough to survive. Several assault rifles suffer from not starting with enough ammo, making scavenger are a practical choice.

Survival Training

Survival Training increases your resistance to stun effects, and you’ll be immune to gas. So if you’re tied to players throwing stun grenades and gas grenades at you, Survival Training ensures they can’t get the drop on you. Instead, the strategy is to throw a stun grenade and rush in after you, which means you’ll be ready for them when they rush forward.

Tactician

If you plan to use your tactical equipment pretty often, the Tactician perk allows you to restock your tactical equipment every 30 seconds. Of course, the more often you use it, the more useful this perk becomes. But you also need to survive long enough to make use of it.

Tracker

Tracker is a valuable perk if you plan to stalk the enemy silently. You’ll be able to see their footprints on the ground if they’re near you, allowing you to follow their tracks and corner them. The problem is you won’t know if they’re waiting for you or when they’ve stopped. You’ll need to be mindful of how loud you are as you’re chasing after them and hope you don’t run straight into an ambush.