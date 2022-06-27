The best Triple Elixir decks in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is one of the biggest and longest-standing mobile strategy games, and there are a variety of challenges and special events for players to engage in. Some require players to build their decks in specific ways, others to use specific cards, or even specific types of cards. One such event is the Triple Elixir Challenge. Here, we will list the 10 best decks to try the next time Triple Elixir Challenge comes around.

What is the Triple Elixir Challenge?

Triple Elixir is a special type of challenge in which players battle against another player using decks built out of eight cards that they have previously unlocked. The game mode is available to players with the King level of 8 and higher, and provides players with triple the amount of Elixir (hence the name), which means that they will be able to use their high-Elixir cards that much faster.

Best Triple Elixir Decks in Clash Royale

eBarb E.G. Healer Rage

Image via DeckShop.pro

Arrows Battle Healer Electro Dragon Elite Barbarians Elixir Golem Heal Spirit Inferno Dragon Rage

This versatile deck leverages healing to sustain your Enraged Barbarians while you pepper the enemy with Arrows. Electro Dragon and Infernal Dragon augment the offense, while Battle Healer and Elixir Golem support the composition.

eBarbs Fireball Bait

Image via DeckShop.pro

Barbarian Barrel Cannon Cart Elite Barbarians Fireball Flying Machine Furnace Goblin Hut Mother Witch

This deck uses the Furnace and Goblin Hut cards to defend and bait your enemies into the range of mass damage of Fireball, Cannon Cart, and your towers. Use Elite Barbarians as finishers to push for a win.

Golem Cannon Cart

Image via DeckShop.pro

Baby Dragon Barbarian Barrel Cannon Cart Electro Dragon Golem Lumberjack Mega Minion Tornado

This expensive deck thrives in Triple Elixir. Control the bridge with your minions and punish the enemy forces with Barbarian Barrel and Tornado. Use your Golem and Mega Minion as finishers to cross the bridge and take the fight to the enemy.

Lava Clone

Image via DeckShop.pro

Baby Dragon Bats Clone Fireball Flying Machine Lava Hound Lumberjack Skeleton Army

This deck wants to present a threat from multiple angles of attack. Use your powerful spells to keep the pressure mounting on the enemy, and raise the stakes with Fireball. Clone and Skeleton Army are there to provide even more of what you’re already throwing at their King Tower.

Loon Freeze

Image via DeckShop.pro

Balloon Barbarian Barrel Bowler Electro Dragon Freeze Inferno Dragon Lumberjack Tornado

This deck’s main goal is to open enough room for Balloon to cross and survive enough to do damage. To do so, it uses Freeze as a control tool and dragons and other minions to do damage and swamp enemy troops.

Loon Freeze Control

Image via DeckShop.pro

Baby Dragon Balloon Barbarian Barrel Bowler Freeze Inferno Dragon Lumberjack Tornado

Like most Freeze decks, this deck looks to play the slow game, but even slower. It wants to stall enemy progress while mounting its own threat with mid-range units that can overwhelm opponents and surge across the bridges. The main win condition is the Balloon, as the air unit your enemy can’t deal with.

Mega Knight Spawn

Image via DeckShop.pro

Barbarian Barrel Cannon Cart Fireball Flying Machine Furnace Goblin Hut Mega Knight Mother Witch

This deck represents an escalating threat with the mounting costs of more and more powerful units crossing until the Mega Knight appears. Supporting him is ideally Mother Witch, while using Furnace and Goblin Hut as defensive buildings.

P.E.K.K.A. Zap spam

Image via DeckShop.pro

Bandit Battle Ram Electro Wizard Fireball Magic Archer P.E.K.K.A. Royal Ghost Zap

This deck is good at everything — it can attack, defend, and even control the battle. Most of the units are ranged in some capacity, and Zap is a cheap way to regularly augment your damage output. And of course, the big finishers are Battle Ram and P.E.K.K.A. crossing the bridges.

Triple Giant Skeleton Freeze Clone

Image via DeckShop.pro

Clone Flying Machine Freeze Furnace Giant Skeleton Night Witch Skeleton Barrel The Log

This deck plays like a cross between mid-range and control. It uses Clone to bolster weak spots and The Log to clear bridges. It protects with Furnace and Night Witch, and ultimately builds up towards Giant Skeleton and Skeleton Barrel to threaten the enemy King Tower.

Triple P.E.K.K.A. Graveyard

Image via DeckShop.pro

Dark Prince Electro Wizard Graveyard Ice Wizard Mega Minion PEKKA Poison The Log

This is a scarily efficient deck. It’s on the expensive side, but that isn’t an issue for Triple Elixir. Poison and The Log help control the battlefield while pushing with your big minions and wizards. The big crescendo of this strategy is the Graveyard spell to finish off the enemy.