Madden 22: Five players make 99 Club as Patrick Mahomes named highest-rated quarterback

The big push to release Madden 22 ratings came to a conclusion on Friday, as EA Sports unveiled the top quarterback ratings. A familiar face is at the top, and with the aformentioned announcement, five NFL players made the illustrious ’99 Club’ this year.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the highest-rated quarterback in Madden 22, as the former Super Bowl champion received a spotless 99 OVR rating from EA Sports. This is the third time that Mahomes has made the 99 Club, the name given to the select group of players that attain the highest overall possible in Madden.

Mahomes finished two overall points ahead of co-Madden 22 cover athlete Tom Brady. The ageless Brady, who defeated Mahomes this past February in the Super Bowl, will start 2021 with a 97 OVR figure.

With the confirmation that Mahomes made the 99 Club, that means five NFL players will start 2021 as part of the exclusive club. Wide receiver Davante Adams, Travis Kelce, and Los Angeles Rams teammates Jalen Ramsey and Aaron Donald are the other four players that will start the year as 99 OVR players.

Getting back to the quarterbacks, Mahomes and Brady are the top two rated at their position, with Packers icon Aaron Rodgers closely behind them at 96 OVR. Russell Wilson (94) and Madden 21 cover athlete Lamar Jackson (90) round out the top five at the QB spot.