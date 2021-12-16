When it comes to games like Forza Horizon 5, the car doesn’t make the driver, but having the right one sure helps. However, with almost 500 vehicles to choose from and many different types of races, it can be hard to make the correct choice. Thankfully, this guide is here to help you pick a winning car for those pesky dirt races. Below you’ll find our picks for the best rally cars in Forza Horizon 5. Grab whichever fits your style and get back to racing. There are no wrong answers here.

Ford Racing Puma Forza Edition

Screenshot by Gamepur

For our first pick, let’s look at the Ford Racing Puma FE. This little Ford is a rocketship when it comes to acceleration. With a 9.4, it’s easily one of the quickest cars here to its top speed, and it also has a stellar 8.0 offroad. Now, you might be wondering if all that speed comes with some sacrifices in the handling department. Nope, this car is as well-rounded as they come, and already being an S1 900, there isn’t any tunning needed. Just make sure you grab the Forza Editon Puma because the standard edition isn’t as good. You can find it in the Auction House for about $90,000.

Speed: 5.7

Handling: 6.4

Acceleration: 9.4

Launch: 6.0

Braking: 5.8

Offroad: 8.0

Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, let’s talk about the second of three fords on this list, the Hoonigan Ford RS200 Evolution. Looking at statistics, you’ll see that this car is the best on the list. However, at its default S2 tune, it’s a bit of a wild card. Therefore, we recommend you knock it down a tad to an S1 class car. The reduction does bring it more in line with the rest of the choices on the list, but it makes the RS200 a better car for racing. Like the Puma, it’s an all-around great car, but the only downside is the price, which usually sits at around $500,000. Yet, if you got the money, it’s top-notch.

Speed: 7.6

Handling: 6.5

Acceleration: 9.5

Launch: 5.1

Braking: 5.3

Offroad: 8.3

Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A

Screenshot by Gamepur

The last Ford on this list is the Hoonigan Gymkhana 10 Ford Escort Cosworth Group A. This special version of the Ford Cosworth excels in one thing more than any other car on this list, speed. With a speed of 7.8 and an acceleration of 9.1, this Ford gets to top speed fast and pulls away on straights. Therefore, if straight-line quickness is more your thing, even at the expense of braking and handling, this car is for you.

Speed: 7.8

Handling: 6.2

Acceleration: 9.1

Launch: 8.7

Braking: 5.3

Offroad: 7.6

These last two cars are great budget options if you’re just starting, but they can also be improved through tunning if you want something besides a Ford.

1987 Mercedes AMG Hammer Coupe

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first is the 1987 Mercedes AMG Hammer Coupe. One thing this car has going for it is it’s fast. With a speed of 7.2, the AMG has a great starting point for a tune. However, it’s also a great option if you drive it against other B-class vehicles. Another fun thing about the AMG is it’s large, so feel free to get pushy. Plus, if you’re lucky, you can grab one for under $20,000 in the Auction House.

Speed: 7.2

Handling: 5.5

Acceleration: 4.2

Launch: 3.0

Braking: 3.8

Offroad: 4.7

“Welcome Pack” Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, for the last budget car and the last car on our list, the “Welcome Pack” Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR. Thankfully, if you got the “Welcome Pack,” you already have this car. Yet, if you don’t have the pack, you can find it for about $50,000 in the Auction House. You might even get one for around $4,000 if you can be the only bidder. In terms of its racing capabilities, it’s a great starter car. It does everything well and can be tuned to be even better. Therefore, this little Mitsubishi isn’t going to set the world on fire, but it won’t let you down.