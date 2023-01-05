Throughout your time in Mexico & Forza Horizon 5, drivers will be tasked with accomplishing a number of tasks and completing certain skills. One such skill is a Hard Charger Skill. It might seem tough to do just by the name, but it isn’t once you get the hang of the controls. So, how can you complete a Hard Charger Skill in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s go over the controls you should know.

How to complete a Hard Charger Skill in Forza Horizon 5

In order to get a Hard Charger Skill in Forza Horizon 5, here’s what needs to be done. First, you will need to get a Burnout Skill in a chain. If you’re wondering how to get a Burnout skill, an easy way to do this is to completely stop the vehicle in full. From here, press and hold down both LT and RT on the Xbox controller for about two to three seconds. Then, let go of LT and accelerate the vehicle. The Burnout Skill should then pop up on the top of the screen.

After that is done, all that needs to be completed is to obtain a Speed Skill shortly after completing the Burnout. Speed Skills are relatively easy to obtain; just pick a fast car from a class like S1 or S2 and try to top the 200 MPH speed marker. Do just that, and you’ll be able to earn the Hard Charger Skill.

In order to get this skill, we recommend going to an area like the highway that is located in the middle of map, or one of the drag race destinations. The best way to achieve a Speed Skill is to drive in a straight line, without any turns.