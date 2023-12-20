Forza Horizon 5 Keeps Crashing [How To Fix]

There can be several reasons why Forza Horizon 5 continues to crash on you while you’re playing. Like many games, there’s always a background issue that you might be missing, or there could be an issue that the developers are trying to learn more about, especially for any online games.

We’ve been able to narrow down why Forza Horizon 5 could be crashing for you, and hopefully, we’ll be able to make sense of how you can best fix it. There are several ways you can go about it. Here’s what you need to know about how to fix Forza Horizon 5 crashing and what you can do about it to prevent it in the future.

Why is Forza Horizon 5 Crashing?

A handful of background applications could cause Forza Horizon 5 to crash while you’re attempting to play it, especially if you’re on a PC. I recommend doing a clean sweep of your PC to double-check check you don’t have any large background applications, such as any recording, streaming, or browsers open.

These are normally the biggest reasons why Forza Horizon 5 could be crashing, preventing you from playing the game. Another good thing you might want to look through is your graphics, and if you’ve updated your graphic drivers. Your PC’s graphic drivers could be outdated, potentially making it more difficult for the application to run while you’re playing it. You’ll want to go through to make sure you’ve properly updated your graphics to the latest edition, and then run Forza Horizon 5.

However, some Forza Horizon 5 players have gone through this process before, and reported they still experienced issues. A way they were able to get around it was by making sure they ran the game as an Administrator. You can do this by right-clicking on the application and selecting to run this game as an Administrator. This has made it run much smoother for several.

Some players have had to go above and beyond, though, such as disabling the GeForce Experience or the Xbox Game Bar while playing the game. These have proven to weigh down your PC, especially while playing Forza Horizon 5. Hopefully, these solutions make it easier to run the game, and you can find yourself racing and completing multiple challenges with your favorite cars.