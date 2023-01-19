Throughout one’s time in Forza Horizon 5 and Mexico, users will be tasked to perform a number of vehicle-related skills. One such skill is called a Lucky Escape Skill. It’s a tough one to master, but it can be done with regularity should one follow a series of steps that makes it a lot of easier. So, how can you do a Lucky Escape Skill in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look.

How to do a Lucky Escape Skill in Forza Horizon 5

The name Lucky Escape gives away part of the skill, but not the whole picture. To put it bluntly, a Lucky Escape Skill is awarded when one achieves a Near Miss or Great Near Miss while performing a drift or e-drift.

This means that when one sees an oncoming vehicle on the road, the car must perform a drift or e-drift in order to miss colliding a vehicle. It seems simple enough, but it can be tough. This will ultimately depend on a number of factors, including the vehicle’s setup, the size of the road, and the user’s skill in Forza Horizon 5.

While it may be tricky at first, it will be done with practice. There are a couple of tips we have for performing this skill. One, make sure to drive close to oncoming vehicles. Second, use a vehicle with good drift and RWD.

Third, it helps to turn on Horizon Solo. This is because in Solo (offline) mode, more AI cars will spawn as compared to having to wait for human drivers to come along the road. Go to the home screen, and then the Online section. Then, find ‘Horizon Solo’ to turn on this mode.