Minecraft: Top 7 Best Ravine Seeds in MC

Ravines, those exciting and dangerous gaps in Minecraft, are perfect for adventures. They challenge you to explore cautiously, as one wrong move can lead to a deep fall. Inside these spectacular sights, you’ll encounter tough enemies and flowing lava, making the experience even more thrilling. Ravines in Minecraft are a testament to the game’s beauty. Here are the best ravine seeds in Minecraft to get you started!

Best Minecraft ravine seeds

Blacksmith village (Java)

Seed: 105899026

One of the most plentiful villages ever found is situated right next to this spawn. Head west towards the village in the distance. You will find gold and iron armor in the chests here for your journey ahead underground. Exploring down in this ravine will reveal to you an abandoned mineshaft.

Coral reef (Java)

Seed: 538502489

This seed spawns you on an island directly adjacent to a massive coral reef. The coral reef has a sizeable ravine running straight through it. If you explore the ravine in its entirety, you will find a cave system at -271/12/40 with diamonds, iron, and gold.

Lush cave and abandoned mineshaft (Bedrock)

Seed: 1915631036

When you spawn in this world, travel to 716, 87, 63 to find a ravine that splits in two directions. One end leads to a lush cave biome and abandoned mineshaft. The other goes into a series of tunnels for a lot of potential for adventuring.

Ravine below a Pillager Outpost (Bedrock)

Seed: 625452737

When you load into this world, travel to 672, 28, 286 to find a large meadow biome with a Pillager Outpost on top. Walk into the middle of the mountain area to find a ravine hidden away here.

Savanna village (Java)

Seed: 97016321

When you spawn into this world, head south until you reach the Savanna Village. This village has a ton of crops for you to harvest and a handful of useful traders. Under the Savanna Village, you will notice a large ravine that is about 65 blocks deep. At the bottom of the ravine, there is an Abandoned Mineshaft with multiple chests.

Through the mountain (Java)

Seed: -934547900

From the spawn, turn around, and you will notice a ravine running straight through a mountain. In this ravine, there is iron, coal, and even some gold. The surrounding area also has plentiful coal and gravel on the surface.

Woodland mansion (Java)

Seed: 113560767

The Woodland Mansion is the rarest structure in all of Minecraft. These mansions are full of Evokers and Vindicators but can spawn a Totem of Undying, which essentially gives you a second life. This seed spawns you directly on top of a ravine connected to a Woodland Mansion. It’s a solid start as it is also near a Blacksmith Village.