Minecraft encompasses a range of experiences, from delightful and vibrant to shockingly eerie. It has achieved iconic status within online gaming culture, thanks to unforgettable encounters with the Ender, relentless zombie invasions, spine-chilling caverns infested with spiders, the infamous Herobrine myth, and so much more. Not everything in the blocky world is cheery and secure; sometimes, it’s thrilling to venture into a world that evokes a sense of fear and uncertainty. To enhance the natural horror of the game, we have curated a collection of the most spine-tingling and hair-raising best scariest Minecraft seeds for players seeking a truly unforgettable and creepy experience.

10 of the Best Scary and Creepy World Seeds in Minecraft

Image via Mojang

10. Seed: 646887542

Everything about this seed screams post-apocalyptic and strange. Players will find themselves in a desolate world devoid of life. Or, more appropriately, friendly life. There are plenty of ruins, abandoned villages, dilapidated architecture, and more. Roaming the world are zombies, skeletons, and other Minecraft monstrosities, so it’s easy to tell a tale of a lone survivor in a dying world.

9. Seed: 344242324807358333

In this seed, players spawn near a village. So far so good, just a harmless, friendly village. Except there’s a Nether Portal right in the middle of that village. It’s very easy to draw parallels between this seed’s start and the village of Tristram from Diablo. Players can repair the portal at their peril. It’s a great way to have a tough start in Minecraft, or build a world that’s relentlessly attacked by forces from another world.

8. Seed: 5911551324655502

This seed spawns players in the middle of a village infested with zombies. As any Minecraft player worth their salt knows, each fresh spawn sees them start with nothing but their bare fists to defend themselves, making this a terrifying world. This seed is a true test of Minecraft knowledge, forcing players to craft quickly and think on their feet while the undead swarm them from the moment they open their eyes.

7. Seed: 2103285228

Scary things come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and the feeling of dread, that something odd can be just as scary as sudden jump-scares, or that something is just plain wrong in the world. In this Minecraft seed, a ravine holds a scary secret. Propped in the middle of it, as if floating in mid-air or being suspended by the cliff sides is a Jungle Temple. It’s extremely difficult to reach, but full of riches, so players will definitely want to try. The story of how it got there, who left it behind, and all manner of history that enriches the world is the player’s to build.

6. Seed: 633155865

Acrophobia is when vertigo and fear of heights are taken to their most extreme end. In this seed, there is a Woodland Mansion positioned on top of a massively tall mountainous pillar. It’s going to be hard to get to it, but just the sight of it is scarily spectacular. It can make players dizzy just to crane their virtual necks up to stare at the structure. Of course, once they’ve seen it from the bottom, they need to know the view from the top.

5. Seed: 575901225

Every list of scary things should include a haunted house in a spooky forest — it’s just tradition. In this seed, players can find themselves spawning near a Dark Woods biome. If they’re brave enough to venture there, they’ll soon find themselves stumbling across an abandoned village filled with the animated corpses of its former inhabitants. All this is in the shadow of a spooky Woodland Mansion overlooking the lost settlement. A terrifying Minecraft seed indeed.

4. Seed: 154840049486770795

Interestingly, most Minecraft players haven’t actually made it to the Ender Dragon and defeated it. Many did so only after years of trying, a lot of experience, and honing of skills. Others simply enjoy building so much that they don’t even bother. In this seed, players spawn already close to the End Portal, with its Ender Eyes staring right into their souls. This is the perfect opportunity to try that “Naked Ender kill” run and enter the hall of fame as one of the few to try and succeed.

3. Seed: 289849025

Nature abhors symmetry and order. That makes this seed particularly unsettling because the world it spawns is filled with unnatural repetitions of patterns, objects, and biomes, all in a very systematic and artificial manner. Players need to see it to believe it, but it’s either the laziest or scariest thing they’ll have ever seen, depending on where they fall on the cosmic horror spectrum.

2. Seed: 503820117

Woodland Mansions seem to be the perfect place to craft some Minecraft scary stories around. So much so, that the world seed generator can’t help but pepper them with different scary possibilities. This seed features a Woodland Mansion with a secret under it. If players manage to brave its corridors and get past the Pillagers that occupy it, they can unearth a ruined portal. And who knows to what horrors that portal then leads, but we know for sure it can’t be anywhere good.

1. Seed: 206889990

Exploring a Nether Fortress can be pretty scary under then normal Minecraft circumstances. The mobs hit hard, there are many of them, and they don’t die easily. But for those who want a scary challenge for the ages, this seed provides two Nether Fortress’ spawned practically melded together. A double Nether Fortress, with double everything to be afraid of. Players can find them if they go to coordinates 300, 300. they’ll just need to ensure they can handle what’s going to emerge from inside.