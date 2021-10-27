Best Settings in Escape from Tarkov

When it comes to hardcore FPS gamers, settings are very important because one too-shadowy corner or some less-than-optimal graphics performance could mean life or death. In Escape from Tarkov, there are recommendations across the internet on how to make the best settings for the game. Here’s ours, so hopefully you can knock off the enemy’s helmet before they ever see yours.

Where?

Though it may sound a little obvious, the best place to go to play with the graphics, game settings, etc. is the Settings of Escape from Tarkov. But how do you get there? Well, open Escape from Tarkov and in the first menu, you can go to that all-important Settings tab. From there, you can play will all the different settings of your dreams.

Graphics settings

Once in the Settings tab, one of the best places to go is the graphics sub-bar. There are a few things you should take particular note of– screen settings, picture quality, and visibility, among an assortment of smaller graphic notes.

When it comes to screen settings, the situation is fairly simple. Make sure that:

Set Screen Resolution to your monitor’s native resolution

to your monitor’s native resolution Set Aspect Ratio to your monitor’s native resolution

to your monitor’s native resolution Set window to Fullscreen mode

mode Ensure VSync is unchecked

The quality of your graphics is also very important, so take these steps to optimize your Tarkov view:

Set Texture quality to medium/high (based on preference)

to medium/high (based on preference) Set Shadows quality to low/medium (basedon preference)

to low/medium (basedon preference) Set Object LOD quality to 2

to 2 Set Sharpness to 1.3

to 1.3 Make sure Z-Blur is unchecked

is unchecked Set Antialiasing to TAA

to TAA Set Resampling to 1x off

Your visibility is also important to the experience, and not just in a fun, immersion way, so here’s what the experts recommend:

Set Overall visibility to 1000

to 1000 Set Shadow visibility to 75-100 (based on preference)

to 75-100 (based on preference) Set HBAO to off

to off Set SSR to off

to off Set Anisotropic Filtering to per texture

From FPS to in-game noise, there are a lot of other settings that gamers can be real finicky about, so check these out before leaving the graphics tab:

Set Lobby FPS Limit to 60

to 60 Set Game FPS Limit to 120

to 120 Make sure Chrom. aberrations is unchecked

is unchecked Make sure Noise is unchecked

is unchecked Make sure Grass Shadows is unchecked

Game settings

Now, say you’re back in the generalized Settings screen, go instead to the Game tab to do a bit more optimizing. You can play with the tools in this tab as much as you want, but there are a few things all players should change:

Make sure Auto RAM Cleaner is checked

is checked Set Head Bopping to 0.2

to 0.2 Set FOV to 60-75 (or higher, if you prefer)

There are a few notes for specific video cards and processors, though. If you have an NVIDIA graphics card and are dealing with performance issues, you should uncheck Enable NVIDIA Highlights. Also, if you have a processor with hyper-threading or SMT, check the setting Use only the physical cores.

Other optimizations

Depending on what graphics card you’re using, you can go into the card’s interface and optimize your graphics from there. Whether you’re using NVIDIA or AMD, just change the settings to focus on increased performance for its Escape From Tarkov. This will make all your flying bullets from your amazing guns even sharper.

Also, many pros encourage players to disable things like OneDrive and Windows Update Delivery Optimization. You can also take some extra steps to optimize common tools like Discord and Google Chrome, turning off hardware acceleration for both.