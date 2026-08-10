Shooting is one of the most important parts of any build in Practical Basketball, but simply having high shooting stats isn’t always enough. The right badges can make a huge difference, especially when you’re trying to create space, shoot from deep, or get your shot off quickly. In this guide, we’ll go over the best shooting badges in Practical Basketball, including the strongest options for three-point shooters, mid-range builds, and players who prefer a more versatile playstyle.

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Practical Basketball Shooting Badge Tier List

Tier Badges S Tunnel Vision, Formless Shooter A Quick Draw, Limitless Shooter, Relentless Shooter, Mid-Range Maestro B Fade Artist, Corner Spot-Up, Catch & Pop

In the table above, you can check out the overall shooting badges tier list for Practical Basketball. There are currently 10 shooting badges you can unlock, but they aren’t all equally useful. Some are highly specialized and only become valuable for certain builds, while others can benefit almost any player who relies on shooting.

The best badge for you ultimately depends on your build, preferred shot type, and the stats you’ve invested in. However, some badges stand out because of how consistently useful they are during actual games. In the table below, you can check out what each badge does and why it’s good/bad to use.

NOTE: See our guide on Practical Basketball badge requirements to learn what stats to choose to unlock all the best badges.

Badge Ranking Summaries & Effects

Badge & Effect Ranking Summary Tier Tunnel Vision

Reduces the impact of a defender who is closing out. + The strongest shooting badge in the game

+ Provides invaluable shot percentage against good defenders

+ One of the overall strongest badges in Practical Basketball S Formless Shooter

Improves the ability to shoot difficult shots off the dribble. + By far the best badge for shot creator builds

+ Applies to a wide range of very good dribbles

+ Broken when combined with other shot creator badges S Quick Draw

Quicker jump shot after receiving a pass. + One of the best badges for catch-and-shoot strategies

+ Extremely good when paired with Tunnel Vision

– Mediocre value on shot creator builds A Limitless Shooter

Boosts the range that one can effectively shoot standing 3PT shots. + Buffs both the range and the chance of hitting your 3PT shots

+ Many opponents will be taken off guard by your range

– Not as useful against players who play good defense A Relentless Shooter

Shot penalty from shooting on low stamina is reduced. + One of the best badges for shot creator builds

+ More reliable boost than Fade Artist

– You’ll need to be a good player to make the most out of it A Mid-Range Maestro

Increases the chance of hitting mid-range shots. + Significantly boosts your odds of hitting any mid-range shot

+ Better than most other perks for shot creators

– Badges that affect 3PT shots are more valuable in general A Fade Artist

Improves the ability to shoot acrobatic shots. + One of the best badges for shot creator builds

+ Especially strong when combined with Formless Shooter

– Most other badges give you buffs that are much more consistent B Corner Spot-Up

Gives a boost to shots taken near the corner. + Really good option for 3&D players and spot-up shooters

– Doesn’t provide much value for playmaking builds

– Requires you to shoot from the corner to get any value from it B Catch & Pop

Boosts the chance of hitting a jump shot immediately after a catch. + Can work well with Quick Draw for catch-and-shoot builds

– Quick Draw is way better when other badge bonuses are active

– Defenders closing out will reduce the effect of the badge B

How to Choose the Best Shooting Badges for You

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As mentioned before, the best shooting badge setup depends heavily on your build and how you actually play. Before spending your available badge points, consider which shots you take most often and which stats you’ve invested in.

For example, a player who spends most of their time shooting threes will get considerably more value from three-point-focused badges than someone who primarily shoots from the mid-range. Similarly, players who frequently shoot while moving may want to prioritize different badges than someone who waits in the corner for a catch-and-shoot opportunity.

Practical Basketball Shooting Badges FAQ

Q: What is the best shooting badge in Practical Basketball? A: Tunnel Vision is generally considered to be the strongest shooting badge in the game due to its invaluable bonus against closing-out defenders.

Q: What are the best shooting badges for shot creators/playmakers? A: The best badges for shot creators are Relentless Shooter, Formless Shooter, Tunnel Vision, and Mid-Range Maestro.

Q: What are the worst shooting badges? A: The worst shooting badges are Catch & Pop and Corner Spot-Up, offering niche bonuses that aren’t as valuable against competent opponents.

That’s everything you need to know about the best shooting badges in Practical Basketball. Experiment with different combinations to find the setup that works best for your playstyle, and don’t be afraid to change your badges as you improve your build. Also, be sure to check out our Practical Basketball controls guide to learn how to execute all the dribbles and moves in the game!

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