Best skills to get first in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Dying Light 2 Stay Human is a game that will have you heavily relying on your abilities to traverse the city of Villedor while also fighting for your life from both zombies and humans. That being said, you only have a limited amount of points you can put into skills, and getting everything can take quite a while. Here are some skills you should consider unlocking at the beginning of Dying Light 2 Stay Human when you can.

Combat

Power Attack

Power Attacks are charged swings with melee weapons that enemies can not block. It will take a little bit of getting used to them because of the time it takes before you can swing, but if you are tired of waiting on enemies to let their guard down, you can just swing through them.

Stab

Early in the game, stealth takedowns can take a long time. If you are sitting in an area filled with enemies, choking someone out can feel like it takes forever. With Stab, as long as you have a crafted Throwing Knife in your inventory, you can use it to take them down quickly and move on.

Perfect Parry

The Parry system in Dying Light 2 can be really helpful if you find yourself in a tough situation. With this upgrade, any enemy that you parry perfectly will be staggered longer, and slow-down will happen so you can quickly follow up with attacks.

Parkour

Safe Landing

After you have Active Landing, we highly recommend getting Safe Landing. With parkour being so important in this game, you are going to be testing a lot of jumps, so having a higher distance before you take damage will be vital.

Fast Climb

After getting Firm Grip, Fast Climb will be very important. In the early game, Aiden’s climbing speed is so slow, making climbing feel much more tolerable.

Sleek Runner

Sleek Runner makes it so you traverse obstacles much more fluidly and quicker. If you get in many chases at night time, this skill is vital.

Stealth Movement

Nothing too flashy here, just faster movement while crouch walking stealthfully.