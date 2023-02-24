Submachine guns, or SMGs, have been synonymous with the Call of Duty: Mobile’s meta for a while now. They represent the best bang for the buck and allow players to keep a good amount of mobility while laying down a hail of bullets. Specializing in short to mid-range firefights, with a high rate of fire coupled with low recoil, it’s no wonder that SMGs keep getting nerfed, yet still manage to stay relevant. If you’re looking for the best of the best, then look no further, as we list the ten best SMGs in Call of Duty: Mobile.

Related: The 10 best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Mobile

The ten SMGs in Call of Duty: Mobile

10. AGR .556

Image via Activision Blizzard

One of the best aspects of AGR is how controllable it is for an SMG weapon. While it has a good rate of fire, its main drawback is that you have to be precise with your bullet placement because it has low multipliers when hitting limbs and belly areas.

9. HG 40

Image via Activision Blizzard

On paper, the HG 40 is an inferior SMG compared to its peers. But there’s a huge saving grace, and that’s its range. HG 40 has a much better effective range than most other SMGs, which can level the playing field when you pick your engagements. Add in attachments, and you’re looking at a dangerous weapon indeed.

8. Fennec

Image via Activision Blizzard

With barely any barrel to speak of, Fennec has one of the highest rates of fire in the game (1111 RPM). The drawback is that it also has a much higher recoil than your typical SMG, but if you use it in close range, then that’s hardly a disadvantage, given that you have an unprecedented TTK with it.

7. Switchblade X9

Image via Activision Blizzard

The Switchblade is a compact SMG with a high level of burst fire. It’s light, so it favors mobility and does a decent amount of damage. Just not quite enough to rate it any higher on our list. But with some offensive attachments, it’s certainly a gun to be feared.

6. MSMC

Image via Activision Blizzard

MSMC is just behind the Fennec when it comes to the rate of fire potential (932 RPM). However, it had a recent buff to its close-range damage, while nerfing said range slightly. That means that you want to be in the face of your opponents with it and spray them down relentlessly.

5. KSP 45

Image via Activision Blizzard

The KSP comes across as a cross between an SMG and an assault rifle, due to its higher range and interesting burst firing pattern. It straddles both worlds but doesn’t excel in either. However, it’s a good specialist weapon to have if you’re able to land those long-range SMG shots.

4. GKS

Image via Activision Blizzard

One of the newer weapons in this class, the GKS has even received a recent damage buff. It’s got unprecedented TTK potential, but only if you have the skill to wield it properly. It’s great at all ranges, but the skill requirement to use it makes it more difficult to master.

3. MAC-10

Image via Activision Blizzard

When you think about the ultimate close-quarters SMG, then look no further than MAC-10. With a 1200 RPM rate of fire, it’s an absolute beast at shredding opponents, coupled with high damage offset with lower accuracy and higher recoil. But at close range, those hardly matter when you get used to it.

2. PPSh-41

Image via Activision Blizzard

It might not look like much, but PPSh-41 is an incredibly accurate weapon in the SMG category, up to medium range. It’s the one SMG that you want to consistently use in ADS mode, even while it retains its high rate of fire and impressive ammo capacity.

1. CBR4

Image via Activision Blizzard

No matter how many times it got nerfed, the CBR4 remains at the top of the SMG list. Little to no recoil and impressive fire rate paired with high damage is all it ever needed to remain the menace that it always was. And with the right attachments, it’s practically unstoppable.