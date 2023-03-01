Call of Duty Mobile APK download link (v.1.0.37)

One of the most famous FPS shooters in gaming is also available in mobile form. Call of Duty: Mobile combines the exciting gameplay of the original franchise with the convenience of playing on the go. With both a Classic 5v5 and Battle Royale game modes, there is plenty of variety to keep playing, especially with new maps, weapons, and more being added regularly. You can install Call of Duty: Mobile through an APK file, which lets you install the game without regional restrictions or having to use other installation services. In this article, we have provided a tested working link to install the game.

Call of Duty: Mobile APK download link

There are several platforms online that host APK files for Call of Duty: Mobile. Downloading any file online can be risky, so that’s why we have tried and tested the below version of the game, with a link that allows you to not only download the latest update, but also the older versions of the game.

Related: How to get every Medal in Call of Duty Mobile

What are APK files?

APK is an acronym that stands for Android Package Kit, but is sometimes also referred to as AAP (Android Application Package). This format is used by Android-based systems and emulators to distribute and install mobile apps. Android Package Kit files are often used for manual installation of mobile applications, to avoid regional restrictions, install mods, or avoid using common installation apps, such as the Google Play Store.

How to install APK files?

APK files can be installed on your Android device, or alternatively, you can install them on your PC through an Android emulation software like BlueStacks or LDPLayer.

To install APK files on your PC, you have to launch the emulator software of your choice, then choose the program’s APK installation option. Most often, you’ll be able to simply drag and drop the APK file onto the app’s home screen to start the installation. Then, just follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.

To install the APK file on an Android mobile device, you have to navigate to your device’s download folder. Then, tap the APK file and select the option to Install, which will then give you installation prompts. Follow the instructions on the device until the installation is complete.