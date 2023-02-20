The 10 best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Mobile

There are many weapon types in FPS games, but the assault rifle is the ubiquitous choice synonymous with modern warfare. It is the kind of weapon that’s suited for all tasks, while most other kinds tend to specialize in a certain area. It can be said that the assault rifle is the jack of all trades when it comes to gaming gunplay. That is certainly the case in Call of Duty Mobile, where many gun types are represented, but the assault rifle remains king. And with such a monicker, it’s important to pick up the best ones. In this guide, we present our picks for the top 10 best assault rifles in COD Mobile.

The ten best assault rifles in Call of Duty: Mobile

10. AS VAL

Image via Activision Blizzard

Though it hasn’t been considered among the best, recent buffs have propelled AS VAL into one of the better assault rifles in the game, especially in close and mid-range combat. The best thing about it is it’s high rate of fire, though that comes at the cost of recoil.

9. Oden

Image via Activision Blizzard

Oden is the type of weapon where accuracy trumps the rate of fire. With 12.7 caliber bullets, it’s going to destroy everything it hits, but that means that you should make that first bullet count. With proper attachments, you can greatly increase Oden’s versatility.

8. AK117

Image via Activision Blizzard

The modern continuation of the AK-47, this assault rifle is a fast-firing answer to its older cousin. With only a modest recoil, it can be controlled while spraying, but has a slightly lower damage output when compared to the original.

7. HVK 30

Image via Activision Blizzard

This nasty-looking gun is defined by being middle-of-the-road in pretty much everything. That’s both its main strength and weakness, though with the right attachments, that feature can become squarely advantageous in its case.

6. CR-56 AMAX

Image via Activision Blizzard

CR-56 AMAX has received a minor buff to its ADS spread, making it an even better option than before. With this gun, the ease of use is what makes it so distinctive, which this buff helps too. It can be regarded as a stepping stone gun towards one of the top picks.

5. AK-47

Image via Activision Blizzard

Probably the most infamous gun in the world, the AK-47 has received buffs to its handling and recoil, which made it much better to use than before. It still boasts the stopping power that it’s known for, making it a threat from all ranges.

4. Krig 6

Image via Activision Blizzard

Krig 6 is one of the most recent guns added to COD: Mobile, and it has quickly found its way to becoming one of the best assault rifles in the game. It has very low recoil coupled with high damage per bullet and a decent rate of fire.

3. Peacekeeper MK2

Image via Activision Blizzard

Peacekeeper is another relatively new gun added to the game, and it was also a target of a few buffs recently. The most outstanding one is a damage increase in close and mid-range, which when paired with its rate of fire means faster TTK than most other guns at those ranges.

2. Kilo 141

Image via Activision Blizzard

Kilo 141 seems to have it all: high damage output, low recoil, decent rate of fire, and surprisingly good long-range capability for an assault rifle. Where it slightly falls off is its incrementally increasing recoil under sustained fire, so that’s something to be aware of when using it.

1. M13

Image via Activision Blizzard

M13 has one of the highest rates of fire in the game, making up for slightly below-average base damage. This still makes its TTK rate extremely deadly. And with its incredible versatility, you can add attachments to help it improve in all aspects of the game, making it easily the best assault rifle in COD: Mobile.