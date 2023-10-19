Top 10 Best Sonic the Hedgehog Minecraft Skins

If you want to run around at the speed of sound around a Minecraft world, plenty of skins look the part. Whether you like flying around the world in Creative Mode, building from the ground up in Survival, or creating your own unique way to play, there are plenty of skins that you can use to spice things up in the Minecraft world. In this article, we’ll review all kinds of Sonic the Hedgehog skins you can use in Minecraft.

10. Rouge the Bat (Sonic Prime)

Image by Skindex

With all the action figures surrounding Sonic Prime, it’s no surprise that Minecraft skins have also come up for the show. This Rouge the Bat skin comes directly from the Sonic Prime style of design, complete with the pink and purple outfit that she receives for the series. For a bit more color on your Rogue model, this version is excellent, with even details like her wings present on the back of the skin.

9. Blaze the Cat

Image by Skindex

Blaze the Cat skin can be great if your favorite game in the series released on the DS. Luckily, Blaze’s design hasn’t changed over the years since then, which means you can enjoy the pixelated version once again in Minecraft if you so choose. Everything from the coloration of her design to the puffs on her sleeves and ankles is detailed and on-model, so you can join Sonic-themed servers knowing that you have one of the coolest cats around as a mascot.

8. Chip

Image by Skindex

If you miss Chip, don’t worry; we do, too. He works relatively well as a Minecraft skin, with detail that’s pretty generous throughout on his design. All the colors are as they should be, with details like his wings and necklace also present in the skin. Even though Chip isn’t exactly human-sized, his design works well enough for a Minecraft skin.

7. Mecha Sonic

Image by Skindex

To represent one of the coolest Metal Sonic designs in the entire series, you can use Mecha Sonic. Because Mecha always was made of pixels, they translate over to the Minecraft world pretty spectacularly, most details staying the same even in Skin form. Everything from the visor to the color palette is accurate, although it would be cool if we could add on a few spines.

6. Sonic the Hedgehog

Image by Skindex

The classic, although this version isn’t the Classic Sonic you know and love from the older games. This one takes the more modern approach, showing off Sonic in all of his darker-shade of blue attitude style. The shading on this skin is amazing, which makes it a marvel that it’s fan-made in the first place. It looks borderline official, which makes it a great pick for any Sonic fan who wants to represent their favorite blue guy.

5. Classic Sonic

Image by Skindex

Classic Sonic, in comparison to his more modern article, is relatively simple. The shading on this one is practically nonexistent, but we think that’s to help emphasize the simple charm of a simple skin. Classic isn’t without detail, though; if you look closely, you can tell what kind of blue is being used for the skin, the same shade that Classic Sonic usually sports in games like Generations or Superstars.

4. Cream the Rabbit

Image by Skindex

Cream is one of the cutest characters in the Sonic franchise, so it’s no surprise that there are plenty of skin options for her as a skin in Minecraft. Everything is on model concerning this skin, from her colors to the detail in shading that the creator used to bring her to Minecraft. The only unfortunate aspect is that she isn’t smaller than any other skin; otherwise, she’s quite accurate.

3. Amy Rose (Human)

Image by Skindex

Human versions of Sonic characters can be fun and creative ways to represent the franchise with a skin that fits the scene just slightly better. This Amy Rose skin looks great as a representation of the real character, with accurate detail for every aspect of her, from the hair to the dress to the boots. She is a simple skin, but that doesn’t stop it from being an enjoyable option if you decide to join a Sonic-themed server.

2. Dr. Robotnik

Image by Skindex

For another human skin that’s a bit more accurate to the actual character construction, playing as Dr. Eggman or Dr. Robotnik isn’t a bad choice. If you don’t mind being the bad guy, building your base up as Robotnik can be fun if you want to have a Sonic-themed world for your latest Minecraft gaming sessions. While it would be nice if Eggman could be a bit wider to match his egg-like shape, what we have is far from bad as an option for an Eggman skin.

1. Miles Tails Prower

Image by Skindex

To adventure with Sonic in a Minecraft world, consider the player-two option, Tails. This skin gets it all right, from the shade of yellow Tails is known for to the two tails on the back of the skin. Even the tufts of little fir on him and the spike of hair on the top of his head are depicted cleverly through pixels, so if you need a Tails figure for your Minecraft adventures, this one is perfect to fly around as.