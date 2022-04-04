Best teams to use for March to October in MLB The Show 22

MLB The Show 22’s March to October may only have you playing the biggest moments in a season, but that doesn’t mean your team of choice doesn’t matter. For one, the mode’s rewards vary on which tier your team is in, with the worst teams capable of earning you the most XP. However, it can take hours to complete just one playthrough, so being stuck with a bad ball club for dozens of games may not be the great idea for some. So, whether you are looking for an easy championship or to deal with a painful rebuild, here is the team to choose from in each March to October tier.

Best Favorites team: Dodgers

That’s start with the obvious. Unlike past games, March to October players will basically now be able to play with a full-fledged All-Star team in the form of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is because its roster consists of nine players who carry overall ratings in the 90s, including Trae Turner, Clayton Kershaw, and Freddie Freeman. You won’t net as much XP as you would with teams in other tiers, but this star-studded roster gives you the best shot at the title.

Best Contenders team: Angels

The Angels certainly wouldn’t make this list if we’re talking real-life baseball, but in a video game, they are all but guaranteed to be in the playoffs every year. The two biggest reasons for this is because of the Angels having Mike Trout — a 99 overall who is debatably the best player in the game — and two-way powerhouse Shohei Ohtani. There’s not too much talent in terms of pitching, but power hitters Anthony Rendon and Jared Walsh will certainly help make up for this on the offensive end.

Best Underdogs team: Twins

We were honestly shocked to discover the Minnesota Twins listed under the Underdog tier. It may be due to pitchers Sonny Gray and Taylor Rogers being the only notable arms, but the team’s offensive is jam-packed with big bats. In terms of contact, Byron Buxton, Carlos Correa, and Gio Urshela are all capable of having at least a .300 batting average by season’s end. Meanwhile, both Gary Sanchez and Max Kepler make it far too easy to get the ball over the fence.

Oh, did we mention the AL Central is arguably the worst division in baseball? For that alone reason, the Twins may just be the best team to use in March to October.

Best Longshots team: Nationals

There isn’t exactly a single team from the Longshots tier that automatically catches our eye, but the Nationals still have enough of their 2019 World Series roster intact to settle on. You’ll likely get the most out of their offense, with former batting champion Juan Soto (a 91 overall), ageless slugger Nelson Cruz, and first baseman Josh Bell. There’s also some Cy Young worthy talent in Stephen Strasburg, who can still potentially notch a 15-win season in 2022.

There is also plenty of young talent deep down in the organization’s farm system, too, such as Cade Cavalli and Brady House. Players could choose to use these prospects later on, but it may be best to trade them for a more win-now type of ball club.