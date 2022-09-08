Best teams to use in F1 Manager 2022

F1 is having a bit of a moment in 2022. With more American races on the calendar and new car regulations making chasing down your rivals easier, you have a recipe for something that might just be your new favorite sport. Coming into a sport fresh can sometimes feel intimidating, especially in a management game. We’re here to tell you the best teams to start your career with in F1 Manager 2022 and help you make sense of the grid.

Red Bull and Ferrari dominate F1 Manager 2022

Red Bull has been on an absolute warpath in 2022. The only team to crack double-digit wins this season, it’s all but certain that they will not only lock up the team-based Constructors Championship but also their number one driver, Max Verstappen, will very likely win the individual Drivers Championship at the same time. At 90 OVR, Max is also tied for the highest rating in the game, and so picking Red Bull is almost assuredly going to lead to at least a few podiums, if not a few wins rather quickly.

Another option at the top of the table is perhaps the most famous name in all of racing: Ferrari. Ferrari is obviously a consistent title contender due to the fact that they make some of the best cars in the world. The beauty of F1 Manager 2022 is that you are in control of the decisions, and on paper, Ferrari absolutely has the car to beat Red Bull. After all, they have beaten everyone in four real-world races this year. Almost every other race they were in the hunt, but bad shot-calling has cost them a few times. Ferrari is a good challenge if you like to micromanage moment-to-moment decisions.

The best of the rest

Sometimes you don’t want to just come in and dominate, sometimes you want to take it easy and focus on having solid races. If you enjoy trying to squeeze the most out of last-place teams, F1 Manager 2022 gives you an interesting challenge in the form of the Williams team. Their driver, Nicholas Latifi, is one of only two people in all of F1 to not have scored a single driver point so far this season. At only 72 OVR, Latifi is also the worst baseline F1 driver in the game.

If you need a prospect that is a bit less of a challenge, you should try the Red Bull farm team AlphaTauri. They sit in 8th place out of 10 teams currently but have one of the most endearing personalities in the sport in the form of Yuki Tsunoda. While not a superstar by any means, he could have a long and fruitful career ahead of him if you can help him carve a path during race weekends.