F1 Manager 2022 announced, will be the first of a series

We knew that RollerCoaster Tycoon and Elite Dangerous studio Frontier Developments was working on some kind of Formula One management game, and now we’ve gotten our first look at it. F1 Manager 2022 might be a straightforward name, but the game already has racing simulation fans hyped.

The announcement trailer is full of enticing shots of slick F1 cars and their crews, accompanied by a voice that talks up the preparation and adrenaline of the sport. We don’t see what the moment-to-moment gameplay will look like in F1 Manager, but one can easily picture the menus full of coaching, crew, and gear management that come with running a Formula One team.

F1 Manager 2022 doesn’t have a specific release date, but Frontier says it’s coming this summer. It’ll launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC via both Steam and the Epic Games Store. According to a press release, the game is “Frontier’s first foray into an annual sports license, as part of a long term, multi-title agreement with F1.” That doesn’t necessarily mean it’ll be an annual franchise as the name might suggest, but it will be the first of several titles.

Frontier Developments’ most recent game is Jurassic World Evolution 2, which lets you build and manage your own dinosaur park. It also features Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm from the Jurassic Park films.