How to upgrade drivers in F1 Manager 2022

Racing is a sport that can be so focused on the mechanics of the car, sometimes we can forget that drivers are just as important. In F1 Manager 2022, one of the many things you have to juggle is the car drivers. We’re going to dive into driver stats, and what they mean to help you get the most out of your season by upgrading the best you can.

Understanding driver stats in F1 Manager 2022

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see from the image above, the driver stats are broken down into three categories. Pace, Consistency, and Racecraft.

Pace is about how well the driver handles the track in front of them and how well they will take each individual turn.

is about how well the driver handles the track in front of them and how well they will take each individual turn. Consistency is all about how stable your lap times are. High consistency will help you be as close as possible to the optimal time for your current car.

is all about how stable your lap times are. High consistency will help you be as close as possible to the optimal time for your current car. Racecraft is how well the driver will deal with the other drivers on track. When you have a middle-of-the-pack car, you will often trade positions a bit more often than in real-world F1 so this is a good thing to upgrade first if you are lost.

Related: Best teams to use in F1 Manager 2022

Driver Growth and Experience in F1 Manager 2022

The most dynamic stat in F1 Manager 2022 is the growth potential stat. Growth potential is a point multiplier that will either significantly help or hinder each driver’s progress.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you can see from this example, Daniel Riccardo is earning significantly less experience. This is because, according to the game, Riccardo is older and thus done growing. Experience points can cost around 2000 points when you get into the 80 OVRs. Even with 22 races a season, you will not be able to upgrade drivers that often, so it’s very important to keep an eye on your growth stat. Because of your limited number of upgrades, we recommend amplifying your strength as opposed to shoring up weaknesses.