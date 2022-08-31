How to scout drivers in F1 Manager 22

For many teams in Formula 1, finding the right drivers to man a car can be tough. F1 Manager 22 players can find out first-hand, by attempting to sign prospects from the F2 and F3, as well as any free agents that could be on the market. A part of this includes doing the right amount of research prior to signing a driver. Users will be able to scout drivers that are in the pool in F1 Manager, and here’s how that can be done.

Related: How to pause and change speed of a session or race in F1 Manager 2022

How to scout drivers

To scout new drivers for your team in F1 Manager 22, turn your attention to the bottom half of the screen. At the menu, which can be accessed via LB/RB or L1/R1, scroll through until you find the ‘Drivers’ tab. Click on it, and this will bring up the active drivers that you have on the team, as well as the reserve.

Once that is done, select the ‘Scout Drivers’ tab, which should be found right underneath the reserve driver. Upon doing that, you will then see the full list of active Formula 1 drivers, as well as free agents and drivers in the F2 and F3 circuits.

Click on a driver with either A (for Xbox) or X (for PlayStation) to bring up that individual’s profile. After that, you will then be able to see the Scouting Level, the indicator of how well your team knows the driver, as well as scouting options.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Users will be able to choose from either the Standard Scouting (10 days) or Detailed Scouting (30 days) options. Standard Scouting reveals a driver’s performance ratings, as well as the growth potential and aggression of the racer. Detailed Scouting, on the other hand, will also reveal the candidate’s current morale, salary, bonuses in existing contracts, and buyout costs.