The 5 best Twitter accounts to follow in place of Nibellion

Nibellion’s consistent and timely posts regarding the latest trending topics in the industry were valuable not only for professionals but for casual fans as well. With nearly half a million users following his formerly active account, his departure from Twitter has left many of those involved in the field searching for another video game news aggregator. Though the space left by Nibellion may never be fully filled, we’ve done our best to come up with a list of five accounts you can follow for your gaming news fix. Here they are in alphabetical order.

Related: One of the most prominent sources of video game news just quit Twitter

Best gaming Twitter accounts to follow

Appreciate all the new Followers coming in today



I can't promise to fill the gap left by Nibellion he was hugely impactful to the gaming community



Our accounts are similar but different. We both cover the video game industry, but I do share a lot of sales / data metrics as well — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) October 31, 2022

Though he does often provide updates on game news, Benji-Sales’ posts mostly focus on numbers, metrics, and the analytical side of the latest releases. However, Nibellion’s exit from Twitter has made Benji one of the best sources that you can go to for the latest industry information. His content consistently gives his followers a look at game charts and launch data, such as lists of Steam top sellers and concurrent players for triple-A multiplayer titles.

Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky)

French streamer @Superzouloux has done something actually insane. Fulfilling his childhood dream of making a real 3D Yu-Gi-Oh battle possible



It took him 7 months to complete and it's incredible pic.twitter.com/ePvtDCtm7q — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 31, 2022

If you’re looking for trending up-to-date news on (mostly) Western games, Jake Lucky has you covered. His Twitter account consistently provides updates on the latest Twitch and mainstream esports news, such as updates on the latest Call of Duty release. However, he also often shines a light on unique creators that produce one-of-a-kind content, like a post about a French Yu-Gi-Oh Twitch streamer.

I appreciate the influx of new followers today 🙇‍♂️



While I won’t ever come close to the impact Nibel had on our community, I’ll try my best to curate content I think worth sharing



I have to balance family, work, and gaming, but I’ll try and share daily news here on Twitter 😊 — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) October 31, 2022

Hunter is another great reference for gaming news and updates as he similarly provides timely and detailed information not only on his Twitter account but also on his personal website. He supplies data on the latest industry reports from both Japan and North America as soon as it becomes available and provides release date lists for upcoming games.

Happy 15th Anniversary Super Mario Galaxy!



It remains one of the most critically acclaimed games of all time.



Directed by Yoshiaki Koizumi who helped design the Switch, hosts the Nintendo Directs, and is generally one of the most important people at Nintendo. pic.twitter.com/G1AkH8qjXF — Stealth (@Stealth40k) October 31, 2022

Compared to Nibellion and Wario64, Stealth is a lesser known but equally effective gaming news account on Twitter. Although most of what he covers are Eastern JRPG releases, such as Square Enix and Nintendo news, he does also aggregate review scores for significant releases from a number of different publications, which is similar to what Nibellion did. Stealth also streams various forms of content on Twitch, including let’s play videos of different games and discussions of industry events.

Make no mistake, this isn’t an account for one of Mario’s arch-rivals. Although Wario64 is mostly known for posting the most up to date deals in gaming and technology, they also often write about significant developments in the industry as a whole. With an account boasting over a million followers, it has become a reliable resource for a significant number of people all over the world. But before you click that follow button, be warned; you will end up spending a ton of money once you see all of the relevant sales he consistently posts.