Best Void Aspects and Fragments for Titan in Destiny 2

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is finally among us and with it comes the long-awaited reworks to the Void subclasses. Void 3.0 has fundamentally changed the way players of all subclasses will use their abilities, giving them more defined roles and helping them keep up with some of the more powerful subclasses in the game. Void 3.0 Titan fully embraces the role of being the protector and the instigator. Using the Titan abilities, players can weaken all the enemies around them while also making sure that their allies stay protected. In this guide, we will go over the best Aspects and Fragments to use on the new Void 3.0 Titan.

Best Aspects

Controlled Demolition Hitting a target with any Void ability or explosion will make them Volatile. Further damage to any Volatile target will cause them to explode. If a Volatile target explodes nearby, you and your allies will be granted health.

Bastion Casting any Void 3.0 super grants an overshield to your allies. Casting either of your barricades will grant an overshield to you and nearby allies while also empowring the barricade. While empowered, your barricade will regenerate the overshield of any allies near it while also extending the duration of the overshield.



Best Fragments

Echo of Expulsion Void ability final blows cause targets to explode.

Echo of Reprisal Final blows when surrounded by combatants grant increased super energy.

Echo of Persistance Void buffs applied to you (Devour, Invisibility, and Overshield) will last longer.



The main gameplay loop of Void 3.0 Titan is to be the first one in, weakening and clearing ads while also supporting your fireteam. Due to the Titan’s ability to keep teammates alive, be sure you are always mindful of where your fire team is.