Best Void Aspects and Fragments for Warlock in Destiny 2

With the release of Destiny 2: The Witch Queen also comes the long-awaited Void 3.0 that has completely reworked the way players will interact with their Void subclasses. The Void Warlock is all about survivability and big damage to bosses and groups of enemies. With this idea in mind, Bungie has made the Devour ability one of the biggest draws to the new Void 3.0 Warlock subclass. In this guide, we will go over the best Aspects and Fragments to use on the new Void 3.0 Warlock.

Best Aspects

Child of the Old Gods Casting your rift will create a Void Soul that will fly to a shot target and, upon impact, will drain them of their health and weaken them. While your Void Soul is draining an enemy you will be granted grenade and melee energy if you are running the Healing rift. If you are running empowring rift you will be granted health. Defeating a target that is being drained by your Void Soul will grant you class ability energy.

Feed the Void Defeating a target using any Void ability will grant you Devour. While Devour is active, every final blow will restore your health and extend the duration of Devour.



Best Fragments

Echo of Harvest Defeating weakened targests with precsison final blows will create an Orb of Power.

Echo of Starvation Picking up an Orb of Power grants you the Devour buff.

Echo of Remnants Lingering Void grenades (Vortex, Void Wall, Void Spike, Axiom Bolt) have increased duration.

Echo of Persistance Void buffs applied to you (Devour, Invisibility, and Overshield) will last longer.



Using this Void 3.0 build will allow you to create Orbs of Power easily and maintain the Devour buff as long as you are actively in combat. If played correctly, it can be very hard to die as a Void 3.0 Warlock, so be sure to use your abilities often.