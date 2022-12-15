The Best Weapons in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and where to get them

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has a different type of weapons such as bow, sword, and spear. You get these weapons by killing enemies, looting treasure chest, etc. Confused about which weapons to choose? In this guide, you can find a list of the strongest weapons in the game. These will offer you a sure shot kill and you can use them regularly. In case we miss something, be sure to share your feedback in the comments section at the end of this article.

Best & most powerful weapon in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Other than Spear of Leonidas there is one more spear that is hidden deep in the ocean, this spear comes with a legendary ability that offers you high damage—but with a condition.

Where to find Falx Of Olympos in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Falx of Olympos is a Legendary spear you can find in a Legendary chest hidden in the ocean. You can read our guide—17 Legendary Chest Locations—to get the exact location of this weapon. Check no. 11.

The weapon is ideal for Assassins, combined with the Hero Strike ability, you can unleash the full power of the spear and inflict 60% of Assassin Damage. The problem with using the weapon is that it does offers you a lethal 100% damage, but your health will be capped at 25%, which means you can die in one hit if you are dealing with enemies on Hard mode. You can overcome this issue by using the Shadow of Nyx ability. While playing in stealth, you can turn invisible while moving for a while.

Six best abilities to complement the Flax of Olympos

Shadow Of Nyx: Turn Invisible in stealth. Rush Assassination: Launch the spear on the distant enemy and cause 100% damage. Can be chained only one time. If you upgrade the Spear of Leonidas then the damage will increase to 110% and you can chain it twice. Spread Shot – Shoot 3 arrows at the same time that can deal 100% hunter damage. Ideal for conquest battle. By upgrading this ability you can shoot 5 arrows and you can use special arrows. Battlecry of Ares – If you picked hunter style and have this weapon in your bag then you must get this ability. The ability makes you invincible for 20 seconds. You will also inflict 20% more damage on the attack for 10 seconds. Shadow Assassin – Assassination and Knockout damage are further improved by 20%. Death Veil – The corpses of assassinated enemies disappear and are undetectable.

Falx of Olympus Weapon Stats:

+15% Assassin Damage

+20% Adrenaline per CRIT

+100% Damage but Health capped to 25%.

The spear with a combination of other weapons like Mallet of Everlasting Flame and lots of warrior gear will make you almost invincible in battle. Mallet of Everlasting Flame, also called Sauron’s Mace, is a powerful weapon that can be only found after killing a strong Mercenary. You can read our guide How to Unlock Mallet Of Everlasting Flame to get tips on finding this weapon in Assassins Creed Odyssey.

With overpower abilities like Overpower Bow Strike where you can shoot powerful arrows that deal 800% damage and explodes on the impact you can release some deadly attacks on distance enemies. Another overpower ability Overpower Attacks will offer massively powerful attacks on heavy blunt weapons. Both abilities required two Adrenaline each to work. With a combination of these abilities, weapons, and the spear, you are only at risk of 25% Health but your attacks will be devastating. With one or two hits, you can kill a captain in a conquest battle that takes multiple hits to die.

For more updates on the game do check our Assassins Creed Origins Wiki guide.