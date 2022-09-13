Every Legendary Bow in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and how to get them

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey sends players, either in the skin of Alexios or Kassandra, out on a quest to stop the Cult of Kosmos from wreaking havoc across Greece. Along the way, multiple weapons can be unlocked. The best of these are the Legendary weapons, tied to the gods themselves. For players looking to specialize in ranged combats, the Legendary Bows are highly sought-after prizes. If you’re looking to unlock these powerful artifacts, here are all the Legendary Bows in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and how to find them.

Every Legendary Bow in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stats and how to get them

Image via Ubisoft

The Assassin’s Creed series has a long and winding timeline that can be difficult to follow, but Odyssey is one of the easier to navigate titles in the franchise. As you progress through the story, you’ll pick up plenty of equipment along the way. You’ll recognize a Legendary Bow in your inventory by the orange highlight on it in your inventory screen, signifying that this is one of the top pieces of equipment in the game. Each of these not only has impressive stats like damage or armor, but they also have special skills or abilities that make them even more prized during your journey across the Greek Isles. There are seven Legendary Bows in the game, each with different abilities and ways to unlock them.

Artemis’ Bow

This powerful bow works best when paired with the Predator Shot ability. Artemis’ Bow improves your damage with Predator Shot by 20% as well as has two other useful engraving slots.

Artemis’ Bow can be obtained by killing the Kalydonian Boar during the Daughters of Artemis storyline and returning the pelt to Daphnae at the Temple of Artemis. The Kalydonian Boar is one of the tougher enemies you’ll encounter in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey so be sure to bring your best weapons and armor to tackle it. You’ll want to be at least level 15 before trying to fight it.

Achilles’ Bow

The Legendary Bow of Achilles won’t impart the heroes’ mythical invulnerability, but it does increase your damage with your Devastating Shot ability by 20%.

Unlike most of the other Legendary Bows in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, this one isn’t tied directly to a specific quest. Instead, it requires that you make your way through the list of Mercenaries who wander the map. Achilles’ Bow is a random drop when you take one of them down, so you’ll just have to keep fighting until you get lucky.

Eros’ Bow

Eros’ Bow is a bit more chaotic than some of the other Legendary Bows in the game. When using this bow, it has a high chance of not consuming special arrows, making your higher damage items go further in a fight.

To find Eros’ Bow, travel to Messenia and visit the Andania Mine. The bow will be found inside a chest inside it.

Fanged Bow

This powerful bow transforms all basic arrows into poison arrows, letting you inflict poison damage on enemies almost for free.

Finding this item requires players to travel to Naxos Island. There they’ll find the Cave of Mt Zas where this bow is waiting for them inside a chest.

Hades’ Bow

The god of the Underworld in Greek myth has a Legendary Bow of his own for players to find. This bow turns basic arrows into fire arrows, allowing the Eagle Bearer to rain down hellfire on their enemies with impunity.

This is another Legendary Bow that is tied to the Mercenaries plotline in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. Fortunately, it drops from a specific one. Track down and kill Ashen Wake and you’ll be rewarded with this powerful weapon.

Herakles’ Bow

The engraving ability on Herakles’ Bow gives players a +20% damage on their Bull Rush ability, something befitting the most bull-headed of all the Greek heroes.

Unlock Herakles’ Bow by traveling to the northeast end of Thasos Island. You’ll need to clear out Koinyra Fortress before finding the bow inside a chest within.

Paris’ Bow

This bow gives players a +20% damage boost when using the Ghost Arrows of Artemis ability, making it a powerful and useful tool provided you’ve invested some of your skill points into the Hunter tree.

You’ll earn this Legendary Bow as part of the main storyline of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey when you find and defeat Kleon the Everyman. Kleon is a member of the Cult of Kosmos and the sage of the Delian League that you’ll need to kill to advance the story.