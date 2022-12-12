What is the significance of a Hunter Ability Tree in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey? The abilities that come under Hunter Tree allow players to take down enemies and animals in the game from a far distance. It’s pretty obvious that to take down enemies or animals from a far distance in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey you need weapons like bows and arrows. So these Hunter Abilities will upgrade your lead protagonist’s prowess with the bow and arrow.

Best Hunter Abilities In AC: Odyssey

Here’s our list of 8 Best Starting Hunter Abilities in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. These are the abilities that you must unlock as early as possible in the game.

Sixth Sense

This ability will come into play when you decide to go stealth but luck runs out and you get spotted by enemies. Here’s what it does: at the base level (i.e. without any upgrade), Sixth Sense ability slows down the time for 5 seconds when you are spotted by enemies (Upgrading this ability improves the slows down time). Also, Aimed arrows lock onto the target’s head and deal 200% Hunter damage. This ability becomes available at Level 1.

Beast Master

If you want to focus on becoming a master hunter then you should pick up Beast Master as soon as possible. This allows you to befriend animals such as wolves and bears. This will allow you to safely keep your distance while your pets maul your opponents front and center. Often you’ll be swarmed by opponents from all angles and having a pet really gives you a lot of breathing room in the hectic combat of Ancient Greece.

Devastating Shot

This is one such ability using which you can use to kill enemies instantly (just aim for their heads). Devastating Shot becomes available to you at Level 5 (unlock this ability AS SOON AS POSSIBLE), and it allows you to unleash a massively powerful arrow that deals 400% Hunter Damage, and if the arrow is fully charged then it can deals up to 800% Hunter Damage. The best part is that you can make use of special arrows with this ability. Wait, there’s more – this ability also increases Fire and Poison Arrow elemental buildup by up to 200% (at a base level it increase by 150%).

Predator Shot

Predator Shot allows you to become the ultimate marksman in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. This allows you to zoom in and fire a guidable shot (yes, a guided arrow in ancient times) across a very long distance. This allows you to snipe elite and high value targets without ever endangering yourself. Predator Shot deals 600% damage which will further be amplified if you get a headshot. Death from afar is an underestimate because Predator Shot is a must-have for any Hunter worth their salt in Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.

Arrow Master

This ability becomes available at Level 5. It allows you to craft Paralyzing and other arrows in the Inventory Menu. The best part of this ability is that you can take down the enemies (or animals) from a distance. Here another important use of this ability: You can use this to recruit strong lieutenants. Here’s how: by making use of the paralyzing arrow you can knock down the enemies or animals and then recruit them. All you have to do is make a switch to the paralyzing arrows when the enemies or animals are on low health and when the combat is over recruit them.

It is possible to recruit almost all enemies in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. There is a way to check out whether or not the particular enemy can be of good use to you as a lieutenant – all you have to do scout with your bird before engaging in the fights.

Archery Master

This works almost similar to as the Arrow Master but with arrows. This ability becomes available at Level 10. It increases Hunter damage by 30% and Headshot damage by 20%, and the best part is that you don’t consume Standard Arrows when using Hunter Abilities. If any Adrenaline segment is partially drained, it will refill outside of combat.

Multi-Shot

This is the ability that will allow you to take down multiple enemies at the same time. Using Multi-Shot ability, you can target up to 8 enemies at the same time. It shoots an error that deals 250% Hunter Damage to each target. You can make use of special arrows with this ability. It becomes available at Level 5.

Overpower Bow Strike

I would recommend this Overpower Bow Strike ability to those who have invested a lot of their ability points in the Hunter Abilities Tree. It becomes available at Level 16, it’s a must have the ability if you make use of a bow and arrow a lot in the game. It uses 3 Adrenaline segments, and shoot a powerful, charged arrow that deals 1000% Hunter Damage (upgrades to 1500%) and explodes on impact.

That’s all we have about Best Starting Hunter Abilities, we did a similar guide on Best Warrior Abilities in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. For more interesting guides like this take a look at our Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Wiki Page.