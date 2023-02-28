Best World of CHEL and EASHL loadout builds in NHL 23

In NHL 23’s World of CHEL and EASHL, users can control the style and stats of how their avatars play and perform. This can be done by mixing and matching with the weight, height, and X-Factor of a player. So, which builds do recommend for NHL 23? Let’s go over our picks, based off of how the meta plays in the simulation hockey game.

Related: NHL 23: How to change attributes in World of CHEL and EASHL

Speed

Class – Dangler

– Dangler Height – 5’7”

– 5’7” Weight – 160 lbs.

– 160 lbs. Boost 1 – Durable Skater

– Durable Skater Boost 2 – Power Skating

– Power Skating X-Factor Zone – Close Quarters

The NHL 23 meta revolves around two key strengths: speed and strength. We’ll start with the speedy Dangler build, which maximizes blazing skating on the ice. Go with a small build, and then load up with Speed-oriented boosts and Zone options. These build could go with Close Quarters as the X-Factor. Close Quarters boosts finishing ability in the slot area. Or, Dangler builds could go with something different like Elite Edges or Puck on a String, should those players want a change of pace.

Power

Class – Power Forward

– Power Forward Height – 6’2”/6’7”

– 6’2”/6’7” Weight – 210-220 lbs.

– 210-220 lbs. Boost 1 – Durable Skater/Charged Hits

– Durable Skater/Charged Hits Boost 2 – Power Skating/Booming Hits

– Power Skating/Booming Hits X-Factor Zone – Truculence

Truculence is arguably the most popular X-Factor in NHL 23, thanks to its incredible ability to enhance body checks. Power forward builds do have access to this X-Factor, giving it serious weight in the World of CHEL and EASHL. If you’re looking to build a modern-day Mark Messier, a power forward/Truculence build is the start

All-Around

Class – Two-Way Forward

– Two-Way Forward Height – 6’0”

– 6’0” Weight – 200 lbs.

– 200 lbs. Boost 1 – Durable Skater

– Durable Skater Boost 2 – Power Skating

– Power Skating X-Factor Zone – Heatseeker/Quick Pick

We have to give love to those Patrice Bergeron-like players. All-around players who are good both on offense and defense can go with a Two-Way Forward build. Keep it simple, keep it fast, and make sure to be responsible defensively. Quick Pick, which helps with puck interceptions, should be of use when clogging up the neutral zone in the middle of the ice.

Shooting

Class – Sniper

– Sniper Height – 5’7”

– 5’7” Weight – 160 lbs.

– 160 lbs. Boost 1 – Durable Skater

– Durable Skater Boost 2 – Power Skating

– Power Skating X-Factor Zone – Close Quarters

Aside from the change in class, the stats for a Sniper build are about the same. Close Quarters will help with finishing in close, and players can fine-tune the stats here and there to make a Sniper build have more accuracy and power on the shot.

Defensive

Class – Defensive Defensemen

– Defensive Defensemen Height – 6’4”

– 6’4” Weight – 220-230 lbs.

– 220-230 lbs. Boost 1 – Durable Skater/Charged Hits

– Durable Skater/Charged Hits Boost 2 – Power Skating/Booming Hits

– Power Skating/Booming Hits X-Factor Zone – Truculence

Much like with the power forward builds, defensemen — defensive defensemen, in particular — can make use of the lethal Truculence X-Factor. The Frostbite engine has benefited larger builds over the past two years, and part of that reason is because of an X-Factor that allows those users to maximize body checking.

Now, if you want more of a nuanced build for a defensemen, one could do that as well. Users could craft a Two-Way Defensemen that is smaller, but faster. Quick Pick would be a good X-Factor for that particular build. Offensive defensemen, meanwhile, could make use of Thunderclap, Heatseeker, or One Tee. If you’re a part of an EASHL team that wants to generate offense by way of shots from the point and deflections, keep an offensive defensemen build in mind.

One last note: we didn’t make mention of the Superstar abilities. We recommend choosing ones that are unlocked, meet the ratings requirements, and accentuate the archetypes mentioned above. For example, Sniper builds should take an ability that can boost shooting or skating. Likewise, physical builds should use abilities that give added physicality boosts.