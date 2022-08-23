Best young players in Madden 23
Rebuilding can be a breeze with these blossoming athletes.
If you’re wanting to build a respectable dynasty in Madden 23’s Franchise mode, you will undoubtedly need some youngsters that are capable of transforming into veteran superstars. The football title is chockfull of outstanding young players, so much so there are more than two dozen with an 80 Overall rating or above. Here is a breakdown of the best young players in Madden 23.
The best young players at every position in Madden 23
It is also worth keeping in mind that some lower-rated players on this list have a chance to become the best in the league. For instance, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is only 22 years of age, giving him more time to develop into a superstar compared to others. Like Gardner, you should also be using undeveloped athletes enough in Franchise to reveal whether or not they can obtain a Superstar or Superstar X-Factor ability. You can find every top player age 25 and younger below, listed by position.
Quarterbacks
- Joe Burrow (25): Bengals, 90 OVR
- Justin Herbert (24): Chargers, 88 OVR
- Lamar Jackson (25): Ravens, 87 OVR
- Kyler Murray (25): Cardinals, 84 OVR
Running backs
- Jonathan Taylor (23): Colts, 95 OVR
- Josh Jacobs (24): Raiders, 87 OVR
- Saquon Barkley (25): Giants, 86 OVR
- Najee Harris (24): Steelers, 85 OVR
Receivers
- Justin Jefferson (23): Vikings, 93 OVR
- Terry McLaurin (25): Commanders, 91 OVR
- D.K. Metcalf (24): Seahawks, 89 OVR
- D.J. Moore (25): Panthers, 88 OVR
- Ja’Marr Chase (22): Bengals, 87 OVR
- A.J. Brown (25): Eagles, 87 OVR
Tight ends
- T.J. Hockenson (25): Lions, 89 OVR
- Kyle Pitts (21): Falcons, 87 OVR
- Dawson Knox (25): Bills, 83 OVR
- Noah Fant (24): Seahawks, 83 OVR
Offensive linemen
- Tristian Wirfs (23): Buccaneers, 91 OVR
- Creed Humphrey (24): Chiefs, 86 OVR
- Rashawn Slater (23): Chargers, 84 OVR
- Chris Lindstrom (25): Falcons, 84 OVR
Defensive tackles
- Da’Ron Payne (25): Commanders, 87 OVR
- Quinnen Williams (24): Jets, 86 OVR
- Derrick Brown (24): Panthers, 81 OVR
- Ed Oliver (24): Bills, 81 OVR
Defensive ends
- Nick Bosa (24): 49ers, 94 OVR
- Jeffrey Simmons (25): Titans, 88 OVR
- Chase Young (23): Commanders, 86 OVR
- Brian Burns (24): Panthers, 86 OVR
Linebackers
- Fred Warner (25): 49ers, 94 OVR
- Rashan Gary (24): Packers, 89 OVR
- Roquan Smith (25): Bears, 89 OVR
- Micah Parsons (23): Cowboys, 88 OVR
- Maxx Crosby (25): Raiders, 88 OVR
Cornerbacks
- Jaire Alexander (25): Packers, 94 OVR
- Denzel Ward (25): Browns, 92 OVR
- A.J. Terrell Jr. (23): Falcons, 89 OVR
- Trevon Diggs (24): Cowboys, 84 OVR
- Jaylon Johnson (23): Bears, 82 OVR
- Sauce Gardner (22): Jets, 78 OVR
Safeties
- Jessie Bates III (25): Bengals, 90 OVR
- Minkah Fitzpatrick (25): Steelers, 89 OVR
- Antonie Winfield Jr. (24): Buccaneers, 87 OVR
- Marcus Williams (25): Ravens, 86 OVR
Kickers and punters
- Evan McPherson (23): Bengals, 83 OVR
- Tyler Bass (25): Bills, 77 OVR
- Blake Gillikin (24): Saints, 77 OVR