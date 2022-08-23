If you’re wanting to build a respectable dynasty in Madden 23’s Franchise mode, you will undoubtedly need some youngsters that are capable of transforming into veteran superstars. The football title is chockfull of outstanding young players, so much so there are more than two dozen with an 80 Overall rating or above. Here is a breakdown of the best young players in Madden 23.

The best young players at every position in Madden 23

It is also worth keeping in mind that some lower-rated players on this list have a chance to become the best in the league. For instance, Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is only 22 years of age, giving him more time to develop into a superstar compared to others. Like Gardner, you should also be using undeveloped athletes enough in Franchise to reveal whether or not they can obtain a Superstar or Superstar X-Factor ability. You can find every top player age 25 and younger below, listed by position.

Quarterbacks

Joe Burrow (25): Bengals, 90 OVR

Justin Herbert (24): Chargers, 88 OVR

Lamar Jackson (25): Ravens, 87 OVR

Kyler Murray (25): Cardinals, 84 OVR

Running backs

Jonathan Taylor (23): Colts, 95 OVR

Josh Jacobs (24): Raiders, 87 OVR

Saquon Barkley (25): Giants, 86 OVR

Najee Harris (24): Steelers, 85 OVR

Receivers

Justin Jefferson (23): Vikings, 93 OVR

Terry McLaurin (25): Commanders, 91 OVR

D.K. Metcalf (24): Seahawks, 89 OVR

D.J. Moore (25): Panthers, 88 OVR

Ja’Marr Chase (22): Bengals, 87 OVR

A.J. Brown (25): Eagles, 87 OVR

Tight ends

T.J. Hockenson (25): Lions, 89 OVR

Kyle Pitts (21): Falcons, 87 OVR

Dawson Knox (25): Bills, 83 OVR

Noah Fant (24): Seahawks, 83 OVR

Offensive linemen

Tristian Wirfs (23): Buccaneers, 91 OVR

Creed Humphrey (24): Chiefs, 86 OVR

Rashawn Slater (23): Chargers, 84 OVR

Chris Lindstrom (25): Falcons, 84 OVR

Defensive tackles

Da’Ron Payne (25): Commanders, 87 OVR

Quinnen Williams (24): Jets, 86 OVR

Derrick Brown (24): Panthers, 81 OVR

Ed Oliver (24): Bills, 81 OVR

Defensive ends

Nick Bosa (24): 49ers, 94 OVR

Jeffrey Simmons (25): Titans, 88 OVR

Chase Young (23): Commanders, 86 OVR

Brian Burns (24): Panthers, 86 OVR

Linebackers

Fred Warner (25): 49ers, 94 OVR

Rashan Gary (24): Packers, 89 OVR

Roquan Smith (25): Bears, 89 OVR

Micah Parsons (23): Cowboys, 88 OVR

Maxx Crosby (25): Raiders, 88 OVR

Cornerbacks

Jaire Alexander (25): Packers, 94 OVR

Denzel Ward (25): Browns, 92 OVR

A.J. Terrell Jr. (23): Falcons, 89 OVR

Trevon Diggs (24): Cowboys, 84 OVR

Jaylon Johnson (23): Bears, 82 OVR

Sauce Gardner (22): Jets, 78 OVR

Safeties

Jessie Bates III (25): Bengals, 90 OVR

Minkah Fitzpatrick (25): Steelers, 89 OVR

Antonie Winfield Jr. (24): Buccaneers, 87 OVR

Marcus Williams (25): Ravens, 86 OVR

Kickers and punters