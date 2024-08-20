Black Myth Wukong: Guangzhi Boss Guide

Guangzhi is a wolf Yaoguai Chief in Black Myth Wukong who wields scorched polearm blades and does fire damage. This is an optional boss in the game but if you manage to defeat it early on, you will get to retain a powerful transformation useful till the mid-game. This guide breaks down Guangzhi’s location, attack patterns, and the best strategy to beat the boss in Black Myth Wukong.

Guangzhi Boss Location In Black Myth: Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Guangzhi can be located in Chapter 1, Black Wind Mountain of Black Myth Wukong. After that, in the Forest of Wolves section, you need to start at ‘Outside The Forest’ Keeper’s Shrine.

Starting running straight you will encounter the Wandering Wight boss. You can defeat this optional boss to unlock its spirit. Beyond the boss, you will have two paths in front of you: two stone pillars going west and a cave entrance in the North. Go west and continue following the road that will end at an entrance with a head statue. You will find Guangzhi standing at the center of this area.

All Guangzhi Attack Patterns

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Attacks Description Swipe Combo Guangzhi swipes the double-bladed polearm two times. Ground Pound The boss juggles himself using the polearm, jumps in the air, and lands with an explosive fire ground-pound attack. The combo lasts for three attacks. Swing Retreat If you continue attacking Guangzhi, he will use the polearm to swing in front of him and perform a retreating backflip. Polearm Throw Sometimes Guangzhi throws the polearm right in front of him after doing the backflip. The weapon comes back to him like a frisbee. Extended Fire Combo Guangzhi will use the polearm to do overhead and frontal swing attacks. This combo usually has four to five attacks. Charged Dash Slashes Sometimes at the end of the extended fire combo, Guangzhi charges the polearm and does two dash slashes. He goes forward first and then comes back again after a second delay.

How to Beat Guangzhi in Black Myth: Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Guangzhi has a moderate movement speed, but the boss’s scorched polearms are incredibly fast. Guangzhi’s attack patterns are limited, and once you learn where each attack ends, you’ll find brief windows to strike back safely without taking damage.

Since the scorched polearms inflict a fire status effect, it’s crucial to avoid repeated hits. If you get hit multiple times and are affected by the fire status, immediately start dodging until the effect wears off.

Pay close attention to two particularly dangerous attacks: the Charged Dash Slashes and the Extended Fire Combo. If you’re at 50% health or lower, either of these attacks can instantly kill you if they land successfully.

Keep attacking Guangzhi whenever there’s an opening, but avoid striking when the boss is preparing combo attacks. Follow these tactics, and the fight should be over in just a few minutes.

Pro Tips for the Boss Fight

Guangzhi is an optional early-game boss that you can return to later if you’re feeling under-leveled. To prepare, defeat enough enemies to accumulate Sparks and unlock Foundation and Staff skills from the ‘Self-Advance’ menu in the pause screen.

We recommend sticking with the starting Smash Stance. Unlocking skills like Resolute Counterflow and Force Unbound can make a big difference in the fight.

If you’ve unlocked the two Focus Points, you can charge your heavy attack using both points and unleash it on Guangzhi. This will stagger the boss, giving you more time to land additional hits.

Your Immobilize spell will also be incredibly useful in this fight. Use it when you’re close to Guangzhi to avoid wasting time running to the boss before attacking.

Rewards for Defeating Guangzi in Black Myth: Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you have defeated Guangzhi, you can interact with the scorched polearms. This will unlock the Red Tides spell for you in Black Myth Wukong.

Now your character can transform into the Guangzhi himself and retain some of the movesets of Guangzhi.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

You get light attacks called the ‘Moon Dance’ and heavy attacks called the ‘Moon Chase’. Landing the light attacks will build up the focus, which you can utilize by pressing the heavy attack button.

Each transformation in Black Myth Wukong requires a full Might gauge. After triggering a transformation, the Might bar depletes slowly. If you land heavy and special attacks on the transformed guai, the Might gauge depletes faster.

Once you have depleted the Might gauge completely or the health of your transformed guai is depleted as you take damage, you will de-transform automatically. You can also manually trigger the de-transformation as well.

