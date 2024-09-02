Image Credit: Bethesda
Unlock the Secret True Ending for Black Myth Wukong
Source: GameScience via Gamepur
Black Myth: Wukong

How To Get The Secret True Ending For Black Myth Wukong?

It's time to get that lore-accurate secret ending!
Published: Sep 2, 2024 10:05 am

After conquering strong foes and braving dangerous lands, the journey of the Destined One finally concludes as he faces his final foe. However, the standard game ending wasn’t satisfying for players. This is why there’s a secret ending that serves as the true conclusion to the game. I’ll show you the steps to get the true secret ending for Black Myth Wukong and face Erlang and the Four Heavenly Kings in this guide.

Unlocking the Secret True Ending in Black Myth Wukong

Erlang, the Sacred Divinity Secret Boss that unlocks the secret true ending in Black Myth Wukong
Source: GameScience via Gamepur

To unlock the secret ending for the game, you must finish the game once first and continue from the last save (don’t begin a new cycle). You’ll also need to uncover all the secret areas in the game, and complete the Treasure Hunter Quest. Let me walk you through all the steps quickly.

Finish Secret Areas in Different Chapters

The secret area of Chapter 2, Secret Kingdom of Sahali
Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The secret areas serve as a functional part of the story progression in Black Myth Wukong. The true purpose of each secret area is to provide you with a vessel that aids you in defeating the final boss of that chapter.

There are a total of five secret areas in the game. You need to uncover and complete four secret areas to get access to the fifth one which holds the secret true ending of Black Myth Wukong.

I’ll be sharing all the secret areas across different chapters in Black Myth Wukong so you can uncover them and defeat their final boss.

LocationSecret AreabossesRewardhow to unlock
Chapter 1: Black Wind MountainAncient Guanyin TempleElder JinchiFireproof Mantle VessleRing Three Bells located throughout the forest
Chapter 2: Yellow Wind RidgeThe Kingdom of Sahali“Tiger Vanguard” and Fuban (Giant Beetle)Wind Tamer VesselComplete the Drunken Boar questline
Chapter 4: The Webbed HollowThe Purple Cloud MountainThe Scorpionlord, Daoist Mi, and DuskveilWeaver’s NeedleBeat Venom Daoist twice
Chapter 5: Flaming MountainsBishui CaveTop Takes Bottom – Bottom Takes Top, and Bishui Golden-Eyed BeastPlantain FanComplete the Five Elemental Carts quest
Chapter 3: The New WestMount MeiErlang and the Four Heavenly KingsAzure Dome TransformationComplete all four secret areas then go to the Great Pagoda in the Chapter 3 area, The New West

Complete the “Treasure Hunter” Quest in Chapter 3

There’s an NPC quest in Chapter 3 called “The Treasure Hunter” you receive after saving a lowly traveler from bats. To receive the quest, you should start from the North Shore of Bitter Lake where the Giant Turtle is docked. While facing the shrine, turn back and head along the shore where you find Chen Loong and unlock the Painted Realm NPC hub area.

Saving Traveler from Bat Enemies

Saving the traveler and starting the Treasure Hunter quest
Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Upon reaching the shack where Chen Loong gives you the Painted Realm Scroll, you’ll see a temple entrance on the right.

Heading inside the temple you’ll hear cries of help from a capped traveler. Fight off the bat creatures and talk to the NPC. He’ll tell vaguely tell you about watermelons and treasure. This will begin the Treasure Hunter’s quest.

Using Ring of Fire Spell to Warm the Traveler

Warming treasure hunter with the Ring of Fire Spell
Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Now you must meet him again right next to the Towers of Karma Shrine. However, before you exit the Shrine menu, make sure to equip the Ring of Fire spell. While facing the Shrine, go right until you hear the traveler’s shivering words that he needs fire. Get close to him and cast the Ring of Fire spell to give him warmth.

He’ll step into the fire and thank you for saving him from the cold. The Traveler will also mention how he saw a fat child drop off a cliff with a watermelon in hand. After the conversation, you’ll need to head to the Melon Fields.

Fight Against Green-Capped Martialist

Fight with the Green-Capped Martialist in the Melon Fields
Source: GameScience via Gamepur

To reach Melon Fields, travel to the Forest of Felicity Shrine and take the right path. Keep descending down until you reach the pool of water. From here, head towards the end drop down to the lower platform, and drop into the Melon Fields area. This will begin the boss fight against the treasure hunter named “The Green-Capped Martialist.”

After the boss fights, you’ll receive the Spell Binder spell and also mark the “Treasure Hunter ” quest as complete.

Access The Fifth Secret Area

The Destined One Vs. Four Heavenly Kings boss fight to unlock the secret true ending in Black Myth Wukong
Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After you’ve uncovered all four secret areas and completed the treasure hunter quest, head towards the Great Pagoda in The New West. If you haven’t been here before, while facing the Snow-Veiled Trail Shrine, you need to take the left path with the rope bridge. At the end of this path, you’ll see a giant door with blue glowing particles that will let you enter the Great Pagoda.

Since you’ve completed the game at least once, all the paintings on the wall will be complete. Head towards the blank wall in the center without a painting and you’ll gain access to the Chapter 3 secret area, Mount Mei. This will lead to an interaction with Erlang Shen and start a boss fight with him and the Four Heavenly Kings.

After completing the boss fight, you’ll acquire the Azure Dome Spell Transformation. Now all you need to do is complete the game by defeating the final boss of Chapter 6 and you’ll unlock the secret true ending of the Black Myth Wukong.

If want more content for the game, check out our Black Myth Wukong category on Gamepur.

