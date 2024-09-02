How To Get The Secret True Ending For Black Myth Wukong?

After conquering strong foes and braving dangerous lands, the journey of the Destined One finally concludes as he faces his final foe. However, the standard game ending wasn’t satisfying for players. This is why there’s a secret ending that serves as the true conclusion to the game. I’ll show you the steps to get the true secret ending for Black Myth Wukong and face Erlang and the Four Heavenly Kings in this guide.

Unlocking the Secret True Ending in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

To unlock the secret ending for the game, you must finish the game once first and continue from the last save (don’t begin a new cycle). You’ll also need to uncover all the secret areas in the game, and complete the Treasure Hunter Quest. Let me walk you through all the steps quickly.

Finish Secret Areas in Different Chapters

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

The secret areas serve as a functional part of the story progression in Black Myth Wukong. The true purpose of each secret area is to provide you with a vessel that aids you in defeating the final boss of that chapter.

There are a total of five secret areas in the game. You need to uncover and complete four secret areas to get access to the fifth one which holds the secret true ending of Black Myth Wukong.

I’ll be sharing all the secret areas across different chapters in Black Myth Wukong so you can uncover them and defeat their final boss.

Location Secret Area bosses Reward how to unlock Chapter 1: Black Wind Mountain Ancient Guanyin Temple Elder Jinchi Fireproof Mantle Vessle Ring Three Bells located throughout the forest Chapter 2: Yellow Wind Ridge The Kingdom of Sahali “Tiger Vanguard” and Fuban (Giant Beetle) Wind Tamer Vessel Complete the Drunken Boar questline Chapter 4: The Webbed Hollow The Purple Cloud Mountain The Scorpionlord, Daoist Mi, and Duskveil Weaver’s Needle Beat Venom Daoist twice Chapter 5: Flaming Mountains Bishui Cave Top Takes Bottom – Bottom Takes Top, and Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast Plantain Fan Complete the Five Elemental Carts quest Chapter 3: The New West Mount Mei Erlang and the Four Heavenly Kings Azure Dome Transformation Complete all four secret areas then go to the Great Pagoda in the Chapter 3 area, The New West

Complete the “Treasure Hunter” Quest in Chapter 3

There’s an NPC quest in Chapter 3 called “The Treasure Hunter” you receive after saving a lowly traveler from bats. To receive the quest, you should start from the North Shore of Bitter Lake where the Giant Turtle is docked. While facing the shrine, turn back and head along the shore where you find Chen Loong and unlock the Painted Realm NPC hub area.

Saving Traveler from Bat Enemies

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Upon reaching the shack where Chen Loong gives you the Painted Realm Scroll, you’ll see a temple entrance on the right.

Heading inside the temple you’ll hear cries of help from a capped traveler. Fight off the bat creatures and talk to the NPC. He’ll tell vaguely tell you about watermelons and treasure. This will begin the Treasure Hunter’s quest.

Using Ring of Fire Spell to Warm the Traveler

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Now you must meet him again right next to the Towers of Karma Shrine. However, before you exit the Shrine menu, make sure to equip the Ring of Fire spell. While facing the Shrine, go right until you hear the traveler’s shivering words that he needs fire. Get close to him and cast the Ring of Fire spell to give him warmth.

He’ll step into the fire and thank you for saving him from the cold. The Traveler will also mention how he saw a fat child drop off a cliff with a watermelon in hand. After the conversation, you’ll need to head to the Melon Fields.

Fight Against Green-Capped Martialist

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

To reach Melon Fields, travel to the Forest of Felicity Shrine and take the right path. Keep descending down until you reach the pool of water. From here, head towards the end drop down to the lower platform, and drop into the Melon Fields area. This will begin the boss fight against the treasure hunter named “The Green-Capped Martialist.”

After the boss fights, you’ll receive the Spell Binder spell and also mark the “Treasure Hunter ” quest as complete.

Access The Fifth Secret Area

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After you’ve uncovered all four secret areas and completed the treasure hunter quest, head towards the Great Pagoda in The New West. If you haven’t been here before, while facing the Snow-Veiled Trail Shrine, you need to take the left path with the rope bridge. At the end of this path, you’ll see a giant door with blue glowing particles that will let you enter the Great Pagoda.

Since you’ve completed the game at least once, all the paintings on the wall will be complete. Head towards the blank wall in the center without a painting and you’ll gain access to the Chapter 3 secret area, Mount Mei. This will lead to an interaction with Erlang Shen and start a boss fight with him and the Four Heavenly Kings.

After completing the boss fight, you’ll acquire the Azure Dome Spell Transformation. Now all you need to do is complete the game by defeating the final boss of Chapter 6 and you’ll unlock the secret true ending of the Black Myth Wukong.

