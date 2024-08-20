Black Myth: Wukong Best Settings Guide For PC

Players have different experiences with the Black Myth: Wukong’s PC port. While some say the performance is smooth and optimized on a mid-range PC, others on a high-end PC are complaining about bad performance and FPS drops. In our experience, the game still needs some optimization from the developers to become a completely smooth experience. Until that happens, stick around for our Black Myth: Wukong best settings guide that will improve the game’s performance on your PC.

Best Display Settings for Black Myth: Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Editor’s Note: Please let the shader compilation at the first launch of the game to run its course for a smooth expereince.

We’ll start by checking out the best display settings for Black Myth: Wukong to tune your experience for the better.

Display : Select your primary monitor

: Select your primary monitor Image Calibration : Calibrate brightness according to your display

: Calibrate brightness according to your display Display Mode : Borderless (I would have preferred fullscreen but it’s not available in the game. The game works just fine without it too).

: Borderless (I would have preferred fullscreen but it’s not available in the game. The game works just fine without it too). Aspect Ratio : Automatic (You’ll see cinematic black bars on top and bottom of the screen regardless of what aspect ratio you choose. A third-party mod might be able to get rid of it).

: Automatic (You’ll see cinematic black bars on top and bottom of the screen regardless of what aspect ratio you choose. A third-party mod might be able to get rid of it). Display Resolution : Native (Try to use DLSS with native resolution instead of choosing a lower one).

: Native (Try to use DLSS with native resolution instead of choosing a lower one). Framerate Cap : Off (No need to limit your FPS unless you’re facing PC overheating or excessive stutters).

: Off (No need to limit your FPS unless you’re facing PC overheating or excessive stutters). Motion Blur : Weak (Too much motion blur distorts the visual fidelity of the game).

: Weak (Too much motion blur distorts the visual fidelity of the game). Camera Shake: It’s a personal preference but I recommend five.

Well now that we’ve gotten the basic display settings out of the way, let’s start tweaking the graphics settings for some performance gains.

Black Myth: Wukong Best Graphics Settings

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Black Myth: Wukong gives you a lot of tools to tune the visual fidelity of the game to your liking. There’s also an option to “Apply Recommended Graphics Settings” that will automatically set all the settings according to your PC’s potential. Even though this feature sounds cool, it badly misjudges your PC’s capabilities and sets the visual effects quite low.

Instead of relying on the game to choose the best settings for us, we’ll be tweaking the settings ourselves. We’ll mainly focus on maintaining a sweet spot between good graphics and smooth performance. Here are our best graphics settings suggestions that you should try.

Super Resolution : 65% (This is the sweet spot to set the AI Upscaler quality at “Quality Mode”)

: 65% (This is the sweet spot to set the AI Upscaler quality at “Quality Mode”) Super Resolution Sampling : DLSS/FSR

: DLSS/FSR Frame Generation : On (Only if you have Nvidia 40 series GPU. Keep it off for FSR as that one stutters a lot)

: On (Only if you have Nvidia 40 series GPU. Keep it off for FSR as that one stutters a lot) Full Ray Tracing : Off

: Off Graphics Preset : Custom (Since we’re tweaking individual settings)

: Custom (Since we’re tweaking individual settings) View Distance Quality : High (Best preset to avoid texture pop-up in environment)

: High (Best preset to avoid texture pop-up in environment) Anti-Aliasing Quality : High

: High Post-Effects Quality : Cinematic (Not very taxing and adds atmospheric effects to the game)

: Cinematic (Not very taxing and adds atmospheric effects to the game) Shadow Quality : Medium (One of the most taxing settings)

: Medium (One of the most taxing settings) Texture Quality : High (Can increase it based on how much VRAM you have)

: High (Can increase it based on how much VRAM you have) Visual Effect Quality : Medium

: Medium Hair Quality : Low (Good to avoid FPS drops with a lot of enemies on screen)

: Low (Good to avoid FPS drops with a lot of enemies on screen) Vegetation Quality : Medium (Alot of areas dense with vegetation which reduce FPS)

: Medium (Alot of areas dense with vegetation which reduce FPS) Global Illumination Quality : Medium (Also one of the most taxing settings)

: Medium (Also one of the most taxing settings) Reflection Quality: Medium (Quite taxing on performance as there are alot of reflective surfaces in the game)

These are all my suggested graphics settings that will help improve Black Myth: Wukong performance on your PC. Do note that the game will be receiving performance patches ahead of launch so you’ll be able to bump up a few settings to improve the graphical quality without compromising performance.

Feel free to experiment with these settings and find the ones that work best for your hardware. You can use the in-game benchmark tool to do some trial runs of the configuration until you meet the desired performance mark.

On our PC with an i7-11800H CPU, Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU, and a 32GB RAM, I’m getting 65-70 FPS with 1% lows at 35 FPS at 2560×1600 resolution with the optimized settings.

I recommend making a backup of your save file, especially the graphics settings data to ensure you never lose your progress or configurations.

PC System Requirements for Black Myth: Wukong

Source: GameScience

There are several kinds of Black Myth: Wukong system requirements for PC. As you can see above the minimum requirements don’t look too bad but you’ll be getting 30-35 FPS experience on 1080P resolution.

If you want a good experience with the game, I would suggest aiming for at least the minimum Ray Tracing specifications but turn Ray Tracing Off. This will give you a great 1080P gameplay experience at high to very high settings.

You can check out our review for Black Myth: Wukong if you’re interested in learning about all the gameplay mechanics beforehand. If you’re getting “Video Memory Out” or “Insufficient Video Memory” errors, I recommend checking our guide to fix it.

