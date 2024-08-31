Black Myth Wukong: How To Get Mythical Supreme Gourd

Combat is the heart and soul of Black Myth Wukong. While dodging attacks is crucial, getting hit by enemies is inevitable. Your Gourd is your lifeline, allowing you to replenish lost health with each sip. Every upgrade to the Gourd provides extra charges, giving you more chances to heal. However, as you approach the endgame, you’ll need a more powerful Gourd, like the Mythical Supreme Gourd in Black Myth Wukong, to stay in the fight.

How To Get Mythical Supreme Gourd in Black Myth Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Supreme Gourd is the ultimate healing item you get as you reach Chapter 5 in Black Myth Wukong. This is the final upgrade version of the starting gourd. Every time you increase the charges by upgrading the gourds using Luojia Fragrant Vines, the name of the gourd changes.

To get the Supreme Gourd, you must first reach the Furnace Valley Rakshasa Palace Keeper’s location in Chapter 5. This is the place where you fight the Flaming Mountains boss in Black Myth Wukong.

Once you are at this place, go upstairs and over the bridge, then take the left path. This leads you to a room with an Old Man NPC at the far end sitting near a fireplace.

This is the same Old Man NPC you encountered in Chapter 1, where he upgraded your gourd to collect the Spirits of certain defeated bosses.

You need to interact with this Old Man NPC and exhaust all his dialogues. After that, interacting with the fireplace at the center of this room will give you Supreme Gourd in Black Myth Wukong.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Supreme Gourd has 10 charges to use and replenish your health. This is more than enough to last longer and defeat end-game bosses.

NOTE: The fireplace will not give you the Supreme Gourd if you have not upgraded it to nine charges. You will need to collect enough Luojia Fragrant Vines from Chapter 1 to Chapter 5 and upgrade the gourd to hold 9 charges at the Shen Monkey in Chapter 1.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

